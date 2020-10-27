Hot Springs Village Police Department received a variety of scam reports and another report of someone filing a false unemployment claim in a Villager’s name.

A $1,000 logging job to gain a Lake Cortez view may have resulted in a loss of 2 dozen trees on neighboring property, of an unknown value.

An arrow hit the side of a house. It appeared to have come from Balearic Road.



Sept. 30

A Coronado Golf Course resident thought a drone was flying over his home at 4:14 a.m., but a responding officer said the light to the southwest was a star. The man watched it for several minutes, agreed it was a star and apologized.

A woman left a younger relative in the Resplandor neighborhood complainant’s 2006 white Chevrolet pickup truck at 10:30 p.m. Sept. 28 and had not returned. The pickup’s owner spoke with the woman on Sept. 29, and the younger relative said she was going to a birthday party. Police had AT&T ping the phone shortly after the report and found the last known location was at 8:51 a.m on Everett Court in the rural Antioch community of western Hot Spring County. Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Department was asked to check the area. Around 12:45 p.m., the latter department said it checked the area and was unable to locate the woman or the vehicle.

In a scam, a Villager found a Facebook listing for “miniaussiesofohio” and then sent her phone number. She received a text at 3:24 a.m. that a dog was $1,800, and $900 was needed upfront for shipping. The victim sent $900 to “Connor Ricchiuto” via the Zelle app. She soon received another text stating an additional $800 must be sent for delivery insurance, to which the victim declined. She later received another text requesting $500. At this point, Hicks realized she had been scammed. Her bank and Zelle are investigating. She was told to report the scam to the Attorney General’s Office.

West Gate and police would not allow a woman to enter who said she wanted to drop off items to surprise a couple while they were at work.

A Villager reported that a false unemployment claim had been filed in her name. Leno Lane residents found an arrow stuck in the side of their home, but were unsure how long it had been there. The report said there is no deer stand in the direction the arrow appeared to have come from. It possibly came from Balearic Road. Arkansas Game and Fish Commission took over the investigation.

An older man reportedly stole a $1.95 bottle of Gem Clear vodka at Good Spirits Liquor Store, Callella Road, at 4 p.m. An officer watched the video and saw a man pick up a small bottle, which goes out of the camera’s view and then the man’s hand is empty. He then bought 2 1-gallon vodka bottles. The owner wanted to pursue charges.

An officer went to Great Future Daycare at 5:26 p.m. to talk to a former employee, who said she was attempting to retrieve personal belongings. She reportedly had walked around the outside perimeter of the playground while speaking with children. The administrator said she would pursue trespassing charges if the woman returned. She had driven there but did not have a driver’s license, and received a courtesy ride home and was told the vehicle must be removed before noon Oct. 1 or it would be towed at her expense. Night shift noticed the vehicle was gone.

After a vehicle ran off Highway 7 and overturned on Cedar Mountain, an officer found it in the west ditch. Arkansas State Police arrived and said the driver had been taken to a Hot Springs hospital.

West Gate staff said a silver Chevrolet Avalanche, entered without checking in at 8 p.m. It may have been a company vehicle, staff said.



Oct. 1

A Villager picked up a loose dog on DeSoto Boulevard, between Tomino and Carmona, around midnight, then called police at 12:41 a.m. An officer picked up the large black, brown and white dog and took it to the Animal Shelter. It had a chain and rabies tag, but no owner’s identification.

An officer told 7 customers at a Narvaez Lane estate sale around 9:09 a.m. they must move vehicles

An individual was reportedly standing on the Callela Road bridge at 10:09 a.m. wearing only a shirt. No further description was available. All people observed by the officer were fully clothed.

A POA employee reported that someone might be illegally dumping railroad ties, but an officer found landscaping supplies on common property for a job to start the next day. The report said no violation was found. There were no railroad ties, but there were 2 large tote bags of material along with a pile of landscaping mulch.

The owner of a 2016 Nissan Maxima said an elderly man in a Lincoln Continental parked next to him at the Property Owners’ Association administration building and hit his vehicle with a door. The man reportedly looked at both vehicles and walked into the building without saying anything or acknowledging that he caused the damage to the Nissan. Damage: $100.

West Gate staff said a truck with a trailer ran the gate at 1:32 p.m., but it came back and checked in.

A 2018 GMC Sierra and a 2013 silver Hyundai Azera collided at Meseta Lane and Ponferrada Way at 2:50 p.m. The car’s driver said she turned too sharply, and was cited for an improper turn. Damage: Hyundai, $3,000; GMC, $6,000.

Two vehicles collided at the DeSoto Boulevard-Calella Road intersection at 3:56 p.m. The officer was unable to determine fault. Damage: $600, $300.

A Cifuentes Way resident thought she heard 2 dogs fighting, but she learned the neighbor’s puppy and cat had been playing roughly. No other dogs were found in the area.

After a Le Pelo subdivision lot owner found many of her trees had been cut down and timber was laying on her lot, a La Palabra Way neighbor said she hired someone to cut her backyard trees in July for $1,000. She confirmed that many of the trees cut down were likely not on her property. The officer’s observation was that all the trees that were cut down gave her residence a view of Lake Cortez. Walking the area later with the complainant, it was noted the property lines were unmarked, so the exact boundary location of her lot was unknown. The report estimated that 20-25 trees might be cut down on her property but the number had not been confirmed at the time of the report. Until a future survey, the extent and damage was unknown.

At 9:23 p.m. a woman walked to the West Gate and requested an ambulance, saying she had been injured by jumping from a moving vehicle. She said she jumped out at 1 p.m. –- possibly on LIttle Blakely Road – because a friend was threatening her. She was unfamiliar with the area and unsure of the exact site.



Oct. 2

A patrolling officer found a Chevrolet pickup at 7:27 a.m. that had run off La Coruna Way. The driver, an urban deer hunter, said that he was attempting to back down La Coruna Lane where he usually parks, and slid off of the road. It appeared to have less than $1,000 damage.

A woman was reportedly walking a dog without a leash near the Desoto Boulevard-Calella Road intersection at 10:11 a.m.

An Arias Way German shepherd owner received a written warning after her dog got loose again.

A cement truck was reportedly speeding on DeSoto Boulevard, near Ponce de Leon, at 4:20 p.m.

Police spoke to the owner of a German shepherd dog on Ancho Lane after a 5:02 p.m. complaint.

At 5:59 p.m. an officer went to Esplendor Lane after a 911 hangup. While at that site, the dispatcher told the officer the call actually came from Cedar Lodge. The apartment’s resident said she did not know she dialled 911.

A brown and brindle colored pit bull mix was loose on Encantado Way at 6:08 p.m. The owner was told she would be cited if the dog became loose again.

A Destino Way resident said a blue electric power washer was stolen from her living room.

An officer found a Ford F-150 and empty boat trailer parked on the Lake Balboa boat ramp parking area with an expired 2017 Hot Springs Village annual decal.



Oct. 3

At 3:39 a.m. a Castellon Drive resident said a neighbor’s vehicle alarm had gone off 6 times in the night. The owner told police he hhad been having trouble with the alarm going off for no reason, and would disconnect the battery.

An officer went to the Belleza Trace area at 7:07 a.m. for a noise complaint. He could not find the described house, and heard no music.

A Volkswagen Beetle and Fiat 500 collided on DeSoto Boulevard, near Sierra Drive, at 10:22 a.m. The Fiat’s driver was taken to a Hot Springs hospital. Damage: VW, $1,000; Fiat, $5,000. The VW’s driver said he was eastbound on DeSoto, attempting to turn left onto Seville, when he was rear-ended.

An officer met a Villager at the West Gate after staff said at 11:38 a.m. she did not have documentation that she lived in the Village. He followed her to her home, where she had a POA card.

A female accidentally shot herself in the leg in the shopping center parking lot north of the West Gate. Upon an officer’s arrival, U.S. Forest Service rangers were on scene. The victim had already been transported and they were maintaining the scene until Garland County Sheriff’s Department arrived.

Police removed a dead deer from the Cortez Golf Course 15th hole area after a 12:47 p.m. call.

A dog reportedly was howling near the Unitarian-Universalist Village Church at 4:24 p.m.

A complainant told police he hauled lumber to the landfill for a Barcelona Way resident who now refuses to pay. He gave the customer a receipt for the completed work, but the customer argued over the math and said that it was not correct and he would not be paying him. The customer allegedly put his finger in the worker’s face and hit his left forearm, causing the complainant’s forearm to hit the customer in the right side of the face, he said. He was told the payment dispute was a civil issue.

An AirBnb renter said someone used a key code to enter his Toledo Drive home. Officers arrived on scene and tried to make contact with any individual at the residence. They searched the home’s perimeter and it appeared that no one had recently been there.

At 7:45 p.m. police were called to DeSoto Club after a report of 2 people trying to break in to vehicles. Officers searched the DeSoto Family Recreation Area and outdoor pool, but found no one. One suspect reportedly wore a black hoodie and the other had curly hair. All vehicles were locked, so entry was not gained.

An officer was called to watch Balboa Gate, after 2 women were denied entry by East Gate staff at 10:38 p.m. Staff thought they might try to enter at Balboa, but the officer did not see the vehicle. They told East Gate staff they were staying in an AirBnB home.



Oct. 4

An officer met a woman at the animal shelter after a 10:29 a.m. call to pick up a stray cat. The black male cat came to Cullera Lane around 10:30 p.m. Oct. 3.



