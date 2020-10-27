This year’s early voting numbers are on track to be significantly higher than 2016 in Sebastian County.

According to the Sebastian County Clerk’s office, there have been 20,987 people early vote as of Monday afternoon. That is compared to 29,188 total early voters in 2016.

There have also been around 3,385 absentee ballots submitted as of Monday afternoon, which is more than requested in 2016.

There are six early voting sites in Sebastian County and all of them are open Monday through Saturday.

There has been a big push for early voting from both major political parties.

The total number of people who early voted in Arkansas in 2016 was 619,145 ,with 42,738 absentee ballots coming in across the state.

For Sebastian County, the total number of people who voted on Election Day was nearly 45,000, which means that half as many people voted on the day itself as early voted.

Arkansas allows for a little over two weeks of early voting which gives people time to vote if they are working or otherwise occupied on Election Day itself.

If voter turnout remains the same, significantly fewer people should be expected on Election Day.

However, with a population of nearly 128,000, the voter turnout for 2016 was approximately 35%. If the number of early voters remains consistent until Election Day and then half that number vote on Nov 3, voter turnout would jump to nearly 50%.

The high number of early voters may also be a result of COVID-19 where people are wanting to avoid the crowd of Election Day and are voting early rather than on the last day. If that is the case and early voting numbers hold steady, there would only be approximately 5,000 people voting on Election Day.