PARON — The Central Arkansas Chapter of the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation’s Arkansas Outdoor Society will host a special cleanup day from 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Oct. 31 at the new Cedar Mountain Wildlife Management Area in Saline County.

Cedar Mountain Leased Land WMA is a newly formed area consisting of 14,000 acres of private land that was formerly part of Winona WMA. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has leased the private land for decades for hunters to have the opportunity to hunt, but recently had to change its status to a Leased Land WMA, requiring a $40 fee to hunt, fish or camp within its boundaries.

The AOS cleanup will focus on an old gravel mine in the area that the public has used as an unregulated shooting range. The trash buildup at this location has been an eyesore for many members of the public, prompting Saturday’s effort.

Deke Whitbeck, President of the Foundation thanks Arkansas Mini Dumpsters LLC for donating the dumpsters for the project. He also encourages anyone who wants to help in the effort to join in.

“The more people we have, the sooner we can knock it out!” Whitbeck said.

To get to the cleanup, drive south one-half mile on Arkansas Highway 9 from Paron. Turn west on Mt Ida Road and travel 3.5 miles. Take a right on Weyerhaeuser Road 24000 and then go .7 miles and take a right. The range is about one mile ahead on the left. For any additional details, please contact AOS Service Chair David Johnson at 501-412-4741 or email arkansasoutdoorsociety@agff.org.