With Veteran’s Day approaching, local nonprofit, The Entertainment Foundation, is hoping to help honor the veteran in your life.

“With the month of November upon us, we at The Entertainment Foundation believe that November is a month of blessings. Therefore, we would love to honor your veteran,” a press release stated.

From now until November 15, the foundation will highlight veterans by showcasing them on the organization’s Facebook page.

To submit your veteran, send a photo as a JPEG attachment and their story in the body of the email to TheEntertainmentFoundation@gmail.com.

In return, the organization is offering “Just for You” experiences for your veteran.

The “Just for You” experience is a half-hour of song, fun, and laughter in an interactive and engaging format by one of their professional entertainers. This performance may be virtual or live depending on your location.