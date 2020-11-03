Arkansas Issue 6, the Practice of Optometry Referendum, was removed from the ballot by the Arkansas Supreme Court on September 17, 2020.

However, it may still appear on some ballots, that were printed or programmed prior to this date. That means any votes cast for or against Issue 6 will not be counted.

The Arkansas Supreme Court found that proponents of the measures failed to verify signature gatherers had passed background checks.

Petitioners said that background checks were acquired, but did not say they were passed.