On Sunday afternoon, a group of Fort Smith Police officers gathered to walk the loop of Creekmore Park in an effort to support suicide prevention.

Fort Smith Police Chief Danny Baker cited 48,000 deaths by suicide across the country in 2019, some of whom were police officers. Baker urged support of those struggling with suicidal thoughts and held a moment of silence after the walk for those who lost that fight.

The walk was part of a nationwide effort called Out of the Darkness which is an annual walk put on by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.