Wilma Agnes Willmer (nee) Schwalm, 87, of Hot Springs Village, Ark., went to be with her Heavenly Father on Oct. 22, 2020.

She was born Jan. 19, 1933 in Alma, Kan., daughter of John and Eleanor Schwalm.

Wilma was a postal clerk in Illinois for many years, a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church and the dance club of Hot Springs Village.

She married Emil “Jack” Willmer on June 26, 1952 in Alma, Kan.

Survivors include her husband Jack of Mt. Carmel; 3 daughters, Jacquelyn (Karl) Graewert of Quitman, Ark., Janette (Charles) Grawey of Wilmington, N.C., Elizabeth (Ronald) Hansen of Crown Point, Ind.; 1 son, Gregory (Christine) Willmer of La Peer, Mich.; 5 sisters, Darlene Bloomfield, Ogden, Kan., Edna Baldwin and Letha Elsasser, Salina, Kan. Mary Button of Portland, Ore., Maxine Cebulski of Topeka, Kan.; 2 brothers John Schwalm of Nortonville, Kan., and Roger Schwalm of St. Mary’s, Kan.; 21 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Catherine Willmer; 2 sisters, Nyla Schwalm and Dorothy Ronnau; and one brother, FR Don Schwalm.

Mass and memorial services will take place at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Hot Springs Village at a later date.

For further information and online condolences please visit www.cedarvalefuneralhome.com.



