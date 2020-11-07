Fort Smith directors on Friday said they plan to make a case for keeping the city’s 0.125% sales tax to fund city parks before it’s voted upon.

Ward 3 Director Lavon Morton and outgoing Ward 1 Director Keith Lau said the city needs to focus on the maintenance of parks and explanation of fund use to the public before the vote. The tax, which each fiscal year has brought in more than $2.4 million since it came into effect in 2013, is set to sunset in September 2022 unless passed in a special election that could be scheduled in 2021.

"If it fails, we don’t have a backup," Lau said.

The city since the fiscal year of 2015 has had a parks budget of more than $3 million in large part because of revenue from the tax, which is half of the funds from a 0.25% sales tax that also funds the Fort Smith Fire Department. The parks department has exceeded its budget four of those fiscal years, including 2019 and 2020 at least partially because of the Arkansas River flood of May and June 2019.

Morton during the meeting expressed concern over how a lack of park maintenance could negatively impact a resident’s perception of how the tax is being used.

Morton specifically mentioned land purchased from Kansas City Southern for soft trails that has overgrown grass in the Chaffee Crossing area. Parks Director Doug Reinert noted that grass in this area has been recently overgrown because 2020 has been a "wet year" and because his crews need the grass to dry after a rainfall before they cut it.

City Administrator Carl Geffken also mentioned the city froze open positions for the department in anticipation that funds would be low due to COVID-19. Fortunately for the city, the opposite happened — the parks tax except for two months exceeded expectations through September.

At-large City Director Neal Martin said a lack of upkeep like this is "the easiest turnoff" to vote for the tax renewal. Lau’s successor Jared Rego spoke on the importance of park maintenance for this purpose as well.

"If we have to expand staff, that’s fine. If we have to contract things out, that’s fine. We need to make sure we maintain our parks for 2021 and all the years thereafter," Morton said.

Lau said city leadership needs to explain the ways their tax dollars are used to maintain and improve the parks before the tax is voted upon. He also said the city needs to communicate the consequences of if they choose to not renew the tax.

Lau in his reasoning mentioned Sebastian County’s failure to renew the 0.25% sales tax for the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. The proposed 10-year extension of the 0.25% UAFS tax, which annually brings about $6 million into the university, was defeated by a roughly 13% margin.

"We need to talk about what we have acquired and how our amenities are so much better keeping on the same path we’ve been on the past eight years," he said.

Morton said he believes the city can get the parks tax passed again because of how the voters passed the city’s 1% street tax in 2015.

"The citizens have proven in the past that if we deliver on (maintenance), that we have a fair chance of getting a tax passed," Morton said. "The road tax was passed — people know they have to have roads to drive on. People, a lot of them, want to enjoy the parks."