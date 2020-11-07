The Entertainment Foundation values its senior adults and wants to honor yours.

As part of its November Blessings Promotion, TEF will be honoring seniors and sharing their unique stories.

Through November 30, TEF will highlight senior adults by showcasing them on its Facebook page.

" The stories of these precious senior adults need to be heard! They deserve recognition!" the foundation said in a press release.

To participate, send a photo of the senior adult as a JPEG attachment and their story in the body of the email to TheEntertainmentFoundation@gmail.com. TEF’s gift to them will be a JUST FOR YOU experience.

The JUST FOR YOU experience is a half-hour of song, fun and laughter in an interactive and engaging format by a professional entertainer. This performance may be virtual or live depending on your location.