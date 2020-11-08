The former Oklahoma convict whose federal lawsuit determined Native American defendants must be tried in federal and tribal courts has been federally sentenced for the offenses from his 1997 conviction in Wagoner County.

United States attorneys announced Friday that Jimcy McGirt pleaded guilty in the Eastern District of Oklahoma to two counts of aggravated sexual abuse in Indian Country and one count of abusive sexual contact in Indian Country. McGirt’s federal conviction for these offenses followed the July 9 Supreme Court decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma, which determined he and all other federally recognized Native Americans accused of crimes on land in Oklahoma set aside for the Chickasaw, Choctaw, Cherokee, Muscogee Creek and Seminole tribes cannot be charged or convicted in state courts.

It’s one of hundreds of trials and pending cases that since July 9 have been reassigned to federal or tribal courts east of Tulsa. Even more are expected to move over from the federal ruling on cases with Native American defendants in the other tribal lands.

McGirt’s original conviction stated he had oral sex with a four-year-old and touched her genitals. He also caused the victim to touch his genitals for his own sexual gratification.

McGirt’s 1997 conviction in Wagoner County landed him two 500-year sentences and life without parole in an Oklahoma prison. While in prison, he argued in federal court that the land was part of the Creek Nation Reservation and that the reservation had not been disestablished from the Reconstruction Act of 1866.

His federal sentence has landed him at least 90 years in federal prison, fines of up to $750,000 or both, according to an Eastern District news release.

Eastern District U.S. Attorney Brian Kuester called the trial the result of "a courageous victim who for the sake of justice was willing to once again relive the horrific acts the defendant perpetrated against her over 24 years ago."

"While the McGirt decision was a precedent setting case in regards to the FBI’s work in Indian Country, today’s verdict shows that the FBI’s commitment to seeking justice for the victims will never change, no matter what the court, no matter what the venue," FBI Special Agent in Charge Melissa Godbold said in an Eastern District news release.

The sovereignty of Oklahoma’s tribal land in criminal matters has been debated long before McGirt, including in the Fort Smith region. Some have argued deputy U.S. Marshals from Fort Smith would not have intervened in the 1872 Adair County murder and assault trial that led to the Goingsnake Massacre had the sovereignty been upheld.