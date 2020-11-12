Two suspects are being sought by the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Department in connection to a credit card scheme.

About three weeks ago, workers at Southern Tire Mart reported they had taken a phone order for $3,200. Two different credit cards were used to complete the transaction. The caller gave a company name of "Weatley Transport," according to the sheriff’s office. It was later learned this was a nonexistent company.

The next day two men showed up dressed as workers and said they represented the company who had bought the tires. One of the "workers" bought more tires using a credit card. All of the purchases totaled around $5,000. A total of eight tires were taken by the "workers."

Later Southern Tire Mart learned all of the cards numbers which were used for the transactions were stolen from an individual from out of state.

Southern Tire Mart was able to retrieve photos of the two men who showed up to get the tires and purchase more. Their identity has not been established and SCSO is asking for help in making identification of the subjects. The "workers" were driving a rental vehicle and investigators are following leads in that direction.

If anyone has any information on this matter or knows the identity of the two "workers," they are asked to SCSO at (479) 783-1051. Callers may remain anonymous.