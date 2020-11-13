The City of Fort Smith is estimated to have $1.1 million in outstanding water bill costs from the COVID-19 pandemic, and city officials are looking at ways to address the situation.

The costs have amassed since March, when the city stopped shutting off water for residents who didn’t pay their bills during widespread job losses and economic hardship at the beginning of the pandemic. City Administrator Geffken at the city’s Nov. 4 audit commission meeting said he plans to recommend to the Board of Directors the city reinstate late fees and shutoffs at the beginning of 2021, which he anticipates will begin to bring in revenue.

Like much of the country, Sebastian County experienced a spike in unemployment numbers due to layoffs amid COVID-19 in March. At its height, the county — roughly two-thirds of which lives in Fort Smith — had an 11% unemployment rate. The city already had a poverty rate of more than 23% before the pandemic.

Of the roughly 37,000 accounts in the city, about 3,899, or 12%, are delinquent, Geffken said. While Geffken said the impact of COVID-19 was less than what city officials anticipated, it was "still high."

Geffken explained that the city under normal circumstances allows residents 20 days to pay their water bills, 10 days to come in before they assess and another 30 days before they shut off their water. He said city officials noticed residents started paying their bills on time when they reinstated late fees in October 2019.

"The outstanding amounts dropped dramatically," Geffken said. "Once we stopped it, they went back up."

On this point, Geffken pointed out that the city does not plan to do water shutoffs just yet.

"We’re still trying to work with people, setting up payment plans and trying to do what’s necessary to get over this hump that the economy brought us," Geffken said.