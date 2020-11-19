By SANDY JOHANSEN Staff writer

Thursday

Nov 19, 2020 at 12:17 PM


As the holidays approach, local schools have released their holiday schedules. 

Fountain Lake School District 

No School Monday, November 23 through Friday, November 27 - Thanksgiving break 

No School Monday, December 21 through Friday, January 1, 2021 - Christmas break 

 

Jessieville School District 

No School Monday, November 23 through Friday, November 27 - Thanksgiving break 

No School Monday, December 21 through Friday, January 1, 2021 - Christmas break 

 

Mountain Pine School District 

No School Monday, November 23 through Friday, November 27 - Thanksgiving break 

No School Tuesday, December 22 through Friday, January 1, 2021 - Christmas break 

 

The superintendents of both Jessieville and Fountain Lake have stated they have not received notification from the state board of education that they will be going virtual any time soon. 