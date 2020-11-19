The Northwest Arkansas Council’s new Life Works Here Initiative is offering $10,000 to entice "top remote working talent" to move to the region.

They’re throwing in a new bicycle to sweeten the deal.

According to the council’s website, findingnwa.com, the funds will help with the expenses of "setting up your new life in Northwest Arkansas."

They’re also offering a new street or mountain bike to "take advantage of the 162 miles of paved trails, the 37-mile Razorback Regional Greenway and the 322 miles of world-class mountain biking trails." If biking isn’t your thing, you can opt for a membership to one of the area’s museums.

Arkansas is in the top 10 for lowest property taxes with an effective property tax rate of only 0.63% and 8.7% below the national average when it comes to utility spending, making the Natural State an attractive option for those looking to flee crowded suburban areas.