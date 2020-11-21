The Arkansas Colleges of Health Education (ACHE) in Fort Smith announced Friday that its newest program, the School of Physical Therapy, has received Candidate for Accreditation status from the Commission on Accreditation for Physical Therapy Education (CAPTE).

Teressa Brown, DPT, PhD, Dean of the ACHE PT school, stated, "We were thrilled to receive the official letter from CAPTE stating that we have been granted Candidate for Accreditation status. We are now able to enroll students and move forward in the development and implementation of the program."

ACHE PT is a three-year, doctoral program that will begin on June 1, 2021. The class size for the new program is forty students.

Kyle D. Parker, JD, CEO of ACHE, said, "This is our second doctoral program to open under the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education. We will graduate our inaugural class of Doctors of Osteopathic Medicine on May 15, 2021, and welcome our first class of Physical Therapy students in June. We couldn’t grow at this accelerated pace without top notch faculty and staff and the support of our incredible community. It is amazing that we are developing our fourth health science program since founding ACHE six years ago."

Brian Kim, JD, president of ACHE, stated, "CAPTE was tasked with determining the quality of the education, the faculty, and the resources available to the institution. We are proud to have received the highest status available at this time."