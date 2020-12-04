Times Record Staff

Friday

Dec 4, 2020 at 8:07 AM


There are now 94 Arkansas school districts that have had 50 or more new known COVID-19 infections per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period, down from 117 a week earlier, the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement said Wednesday. Eighteen school districts were added to the list this week, and 76 remained on the list.


ACHI also found that seven districts had more than 100 new known infections per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period, or more than 1% of district residents: Brookland, Buffalo Island Central, Corning, Dermott, Marmaduke, Monticello, and Paragould. This is down from eight districts a week earlier. Five of the districts are in Northeast Arkansas and two are in Southeast Arkansas.


ACHI identified school districts with high infection rates by analyzing data received Monday from the Arkansas Department of Health. The infections are among community residents living within the geographical boundaries of the school districts and are not specific to school employees and students. Known infections include confirmed and probable cases. Probable cases are based on verbal reporting and antigen test results, as identified by the Department of Health.


ACHI identifies districts with 50 to 99 new known infections per 10,000 residents as being in the "red zone" and districts with 100 or more new known infections per 10,000 residents as being in the "purple zone." The districts are shaded in these colors on the school district map on ACHI’s COVID-19 in Arkansas web page at achi.net/covid19.


"We are entering into a tough season," ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson said in a news release Thursday. "If we do not do the right thing, we are putting other Arkansans, including our loved ones, at great risk. We must act responsibly: Wash hands often, keep at least 6 feet away from people who do not live in your home when possible, and wear a mask in any public place where maintaining distance is not possible."


Rates of new known infections in school districts across the state, as well as counts of cumulative and new infections, are tracked on ACHI’s COVID-19 in Arkansas web page. Rates and counts are not shown for districts with fewer than five infections, to reduce the possibility of identifying individuals. School district counts do not include infections among incarcerated populations, in nursing homes, or in human development centers.


As of Monday, the following 94 school districts had a rate of at least 50 new known infections per 10,000 district residents, or more than 0.5% of the population, over the previous 14 days. An asterisk denotes a district that entered the list this week.


Alma


Alpena


Armorel


Atkins


Barton-Lexa


Bauxite


Bearden


Benton


Bergman


Berryville


Booneville


Bradford


Brookland — rate of 100 or more new known infections per 10K residents.


Buffalo Island Central — rate of 100 or more new known infections per 10K residents.


Camden Fairview*


Cedar Ridge


Clarendon


Cleveland County


Corning — rate of 100 or more new known infections per 10K residents.


Crossett*


Cutter-Morning Star


Dardanelle


Dermott — rate of 100 or more new known infections per 10K residents.


Drew Central*


Earle


Fayetteville


Flippin


Fordyce


Fort Smith


Gosnell


Green Forest


Greene County Tech


Gurdon


Hamburg


Hampton


Harmony Grove (Clark, Dallas, and Ouachita Counties)


Harrisburg*


Harrison


Hermitage*


Hoxie*


Jackson County


Jasper


Jonesboro


Kirby*


Lakeside


Lawrence County


Magnolia


Malvern


Manila


Marmaduke — rate of 100 or more new known infections per 10K residents.


Marvell*


McGehee


Mena


Midland*


Monticello* — rate of 100 or more new known infections per 10K residents.


Mount Ida*


Mountain Home


Mt. Vernon/Enola


Nemo Vista


Nettleton


Newport*


Omaha*


Ouachita River


Ozark Mountain


Ozark*


Paragould — rate of 100 or more new known infections per 10K residents.


Paris


Piggott


Poyen*


Prairie Grove


Prescott


Rector


Riverside


Riverview


Russellville


Salem


Searcy


Sheridan


Sloan-Hendrix


South Conway County


South Side*


Springdale


Star City*


Trumann


Valley Springs


Valley View


Viola


Waldron


Warren*


Westside Consolidated


White County Central


White Hall


Wynne


Yellville-Summit


The following 41 districts were in the red or purple zone a week earlier but have dropped below that level this week:


Ashdown


Bay


Beebe


Blytheville


Bryant


Carlisle


Cave City


Cedarville


Cossatot River


Cotter


County Line


Cross County


Danville


DeWitt


England


Greenwood


Guy-Perkins


Harmony Grove (Saline County)


Hector


Highland


Hillcrest


Hope


Horatio


Izard County Consolidated


Lake Hamilton


Lincoln


Magnet Cove


Mammoth Spring


Marion


Marked Tree


Mulberry/Pleasant View


Osceola


Ouachita


Pocahontas


Pottsville


Rose Bud


Scranton


South Pike County


Van Buren


West Fork


Western Yell County


ACHI is a nonpartisan, independent health policy center that serves as a catalyst for improving the health of all Arkansans through evidence-based research, public issue advocacy, and collaborative program development.