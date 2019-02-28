Doris Jean Hunt passed away February 23, 2019

Doris Jean Hunt, 58, of Grubbs departed this life Saturday, February 23, 2019. She was born November 15, 1960 to Leroy Duty and Minia Mae (Glover) Neal and was of the Baptist Belief. She enjoyed flower gardening, cookouts, listening to Randy play the guitar, and spending time with family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; step-Dad; (known as Pa); Jim Neal; two sisters, Elizabeth Jane Johns and Martha Johns.

Her survivors are her companion of twenty one years, Randy Western of Grubbs; one son, Richard Johns of Grubbs; two daughters, Tonya Hinds (Lance) of Jonesboro, and Michelle Weaver (David) of Southside; two brothers, Roy Duty of Grubbs and Danny Duty of Newport; three sisters, Paula Bridget Stallnacker of Tuckerman, Barbara Hooker (Dewayne) of Batesville, and Betty Rogers (Art) of Searcy; thirteen grandchildren; and her fur baby, Shelby.

Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 at Dillinger Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, February 28, 2019.

Arrangements by Dillinger Funeral Home.

