PHOTO Janette Laws

Mrs. Janette Owns-Laws, 72, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas passed away May 29, 2019. She was born April 10, 1947 to the late James and Harriet Owens, Sr., in New Gascony, Arkansas.

Her funeral will be Saturday June 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Bayou MBC. with Rev. Lafayette Woods, Sr./ officiating. Burial will follow at Altheimer Community Cemetery.

Her visitation is from 5:30-6:30p.m. at Mt. Bayou MBC on Friday June 7, 2019.

She leaves to cherish her memories her husband; Merlin Laws, 2 daughters; Karen Laws-Williams (Lee), Katrina Laws, Goddaughter; Clara Holley (Marcus), 2 grandsons; KeAndre Hudson, Kevion Reeves, 1 great-grand daughter, Ka’Niyah Hudson, and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Service By Perry Funeral Home.

PHOTO Hazel Kress

Mrs. Hazel Lee Green-Kress, 85, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas passed May 31, 2019. She was bore June 24, 1933 to the late Mary Lee Davis and Horace Green in Camden, Arkansas.

Her funeral is schedule for Saturday June 8, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Rose Hill Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. George Waters, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Forrest Lawn Cemetery.

Visitation is Friday June 7, 2019 from 6-7 p.m. at Perry Funeral Home Chapel.

She leaves to cherish her memories 4 sons; Willie (Barbara) Green, Jimmy (Louise) Green, Lawrence (Schiniece) Kress, Garry (Carla) Kress, 4 daughters; Mary Pattillo, Velma (Donnie) Harris, Carrie Green and Vivian (Vic) Bell, 1 sister; Thelma Pumphrey, 28 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren, 8 great, great grandchildren and a host of other family members and friends. Service by Perry Funeral Home.

PHOTO Cedonia Davis

Cedonia Davis of Pine Bluff passed May 26, 2019. Arrangements later by Henson-Holcomb Mortuary.

Charles Holmes

Charles Ray Holmes, 57, of Pine Bluff passed May 24, 2019. Born February 3, 1952 in Tyler Town, MS, to the late James Charles and Dorothy Holmes.

Memorial services will be Friday at 2 p.m. at Henson-Holcomb Mortuary Chapel. Henson-Holcomb Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Havis Shields

Mr. Havis Brewer Shields 74, of Rison, Arkansas passed Friday, May 31, 2019.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Word Lives COGIC Fordyce, AR by Elder Mari Martin. Burial in Humble Hope Cemetery Rison, AR by Brown Funeral Home of Pine Bluff.

Visitation/Family hour Friday 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home Pine Bluff. His body will lie in-state Saturday 9:45 a.m. until service.

PHOTO Pearl Lewis

Ms. Pearl Lewis, 62, of Pine Bluff, visitation will be held today at Christian Way Funeral Home 5-7 pm. Her funeral services will be held 11:00 am , Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Christian Way Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state from 10:15 am until time of service. Burial will be in Cypress Memorial Cemetery.

She leaves to cherish her memories a daughter, LaSonya Morehead, a son, Kendrick Morehead, Sr. three brothers, Earl (Teresa) Lewis, Roy Mayfield, Jr. and Roman (Marilyn) Mayfield, Sr; a sister Shirley (Johnny) Postway; 3 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild and host of family members and friends.



PHOTO Roberta Foster

Mrs. Roberta Foster 61, of Pine Bluff, passed away on May 31, 2019. She was born March 29, 2019, to Robert Foster and Mable Lee Isadore.

She leaves to cherish her memories three sons; William Earl James, Ricky Anthony Whittaker and Maurice (Latasha) Carter. Six sisters; Glenda Faye Watkins, Marilyn (Tyrone) Howard, Beverly Isadore, Bernita Bacon, Paula (Ruben) Aguilar, Cathy Isadore and Linda Smith. Two brothers; Monroe (Tina)Isadore and Willie (Edna) Isadore.

Homegoing Service will be 10:00 am on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Family Church with Pastor Roosevelt Brown officiating. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens by Paradise Funeral Home of Pine Bluff.

Visitation/Family Hour will be from 6:30 pm-7: 30 pm at the funeral home.

PHOTO Alton Randall, Jr.

Mr. Alton D. Randall, Jr. 33, of Pine Bluff passed away on May 28, 2019. He was born to Mr. Alton Randall, Sr and Wanda Allmond.

Funeral Service will be 10:00 am on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at New Community Church with Apostle Patrick Lockett officiating. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens by Paradise Funeral Home of Pine Bluff.

Visitation will be Friday, June 7, 2019, from 5:00pm-6:00 pm at the funeral home.

PHOTO Carolyn Cadlett

Mrs. Carolyn Lewis Cadlett, 68, of Pine Bluff passed away on May 26, 2019. She was born October 20, 1950.

After graduating from Susan Miller Dorsey High School in Los Angels, California, Carolyn worked in the corporate world until 1992 upon which she graduated from the University of Southern California (USC) with a degree in Registered Nursing. Her nursing resumé includes Los Angeles County Hospital, Cedars Silver Medical Center, Arkansas Department of Human Services and most recently, the University of Arkansas Medical Science.

The impact of Carolyn’s life and legacy will live on as she leaves to mourn her passing, her loving husband and best friend; Ben Cadlett. (2) sons; Kyle (Ernessa) Johns and Kristen (Shameka) Thompson. (2) brothers; Lloyd Lewis and Kenneth Lewis. (1) sister; Tyra Young Her grandchildren; Kyla, Krystal, Kalyn, Amri, Miracle and Kristin Jr. (K.J). (2) god-daughters; Le Quenes Smith and Madrenia Stevenson .

Funeral Service will be 2:30 pm on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at New Life Church with Pastor Matt Mosler and Pastor Glenn Barnes, Sr officiating. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens by Paradise Funeral Home of Pine Bluff.

Family Hour/ Visitation will be Friday, June 7, 2019, from 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm at New Life Church 2801 South Olive Street Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

Janie Robinson

Ms. Janie Robinson 66, of Pine Bluff, passed away on June 5, 2019. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Paradise Funeral Home of Pine Bluff.

PHOTO Anna Garner

Anna Lee Smith Garner died on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the age 103. She was born in Cleveland County, Arkansas, in the community that is now known as Smith Chapel. She was the daughter of Maude and Rufus Smith. She was predeceased by her husband, Herschel Rutledge Garner, whom she married on May 10, 1934, five days after graduating from Rison High School. Anna Lee and Herschel celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary a few months before his death in 2009.

She was also predeceased by three brothers, Calip, Kit and Max Smith. Anna Lee is survived by her children, Herschel S. Garner (Yolanda), Nancy Garner (Mort Gitelman), Betsy Golden (Jimmy) and Lisa Douglass. Also surviving are nine grandchildren, Steve Garner (Juanita), Angie Heifner (Kevin), Martha Drennan (Donny), Julie Patterson (Bryan), Jason Watson, Brad Watson (Suzanne), Gary Golden (Machaela), Russ Golden (Lori) and Anna Ruth Douglass, fourteen great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

Anna Lee had fascinating stories to tell of her early school days. From her home on the farm to school in Kingsland was some five miles over dirt, or at best, gravel roads. The earliest way she and her brothers got to school was in a covered wagon, a small version of the wagons used by wagon trains traveling west. To stay warm in the winter, she said they would heat bricks on the hearth of the fireplace, put them on the floor of the wagon and rest their feet on them. Later on, they went to school in a Model T. Her first driving experience was when the Model T got stuck in a mud hole and her three brothers had her get in the drivers’ seat while they pushed. Once the car reached firm ground it began to move on its own. She didn’t know how to apply the brakes, so her brothers had to run to catch up and get the car to stop.

Anna Lee was known as a great cook, having helped her mother cook at the age of six when she had to stand in a chair to see the cabinet top. She only stopped cooking 90 years later when her eyesight began to fail. Her life was dedicated to being a wife to Herschel and mother to her four children. She was a longtime member of Rison Baptist Church, having served as pianist for the youth choir when her children were teenagers, and served as a member of various other church committees over the years. She was also active in the Rison PTA, home room mother for her children’s classes, band parents, Rison Garden Club, and Greenwood Cemetery Association. Anna Lee and Herschel were two of the founding members of the Cleveland County Historical Association and the Cleveland County Arts and Crafts Festival. Anna Lee was former board member of the Arkansas Genealogy Society and Cleveland County Farmers Home Administration Board. She was the perfect example of a fine Christian, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Rison Baptist Church with Brother Danny Allen officiating. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Rison. Visitation will be from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m., Friday, June 7, 2019 at Buie Funeral Home in Rison. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to the Greenwood Cemetery Association, P. O. Box 514, Rison, Arkansas 71665. Arrangements are by Buie Funeral Home of Rison. Please sign the online guestbook at www.buiefuneralhome.com. (870)325-6216.