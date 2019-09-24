Catherine Lewis

Mrs. Catherine Lewis 78, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas passed Monday, September 16, 2019. Visitation service 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Brown Funeral Home Pine Bluff, AR. www.brownfuneralhomeandmortuary.com.

Nathalie Johnson

Nathalie McSwine Johnson, age 93, of Pine Bluff, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019.

A lifelong resident of Pine Bluff, she was born April 11, 1926 to the late Griffith Ross McSwine and Mercedes Gill McSwine. She graduated from Pine Bluff High School in 1944 and Christian College at Columbia, MO., in 1948. Her education culminated with finishing school in Paris, France.

Mrs. Johnson was primarily a homemaker. For five years she worked for the American Red Cross as blood coordinator for Jefferson County. She was also a Cub Scout den mother.

Well known as a “prayer warrior”, Nathalie was a member of First United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school. She was instrumental in establishing several prayer groups in Pine Bluff, including the Little Bit of Heaven Prayer Group. Mrs. Johnson also organized the first interracial prayer group in the city.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mercedes McSwine; and two grandchildren, McKenzie Johnson and John Johnson, IV.

Survivors include her husband, Siegfried Johnson, whom she married on February 4, 1950; three sons, Ross Johnson of Pine Bluff, Rev. Siegfried Johnson (Sherry) of Hot Springs Village, and John Johnson, III (Karen) of Dallas, TX; five grandchildren, Page Johnson, Ashley Johnson, Brittany Rupple, John Allen Rupple, and Cameron Johnson; and four great-grandchildren, Christian Taylor, Evy Wagnon, Nathan Wagnon, and Avery Wagnon

The funeral service will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Mike Morey officiating. Interment will follow in Graceland Cemetery by Ralph Robinson & Son Funeral Directors.

Visitation will be Friday from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Robinson’s. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 200 West 6th Avenue, Pine Bluff, AR 71601. Online condolences may be made at RalphRobinsonandSon.com.

Evalee Hervey

A Celebration of Life Service for Evalee Fikes Hervey, 92, of Longview, Texas, will be held on September 28, 2019, at 1:30 p.m., at Ralph Robinson & Son Funeral Home in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, with Pastor Edna Morgan officiating. Interment will follow at Memorial Cemetery in Pine Bluff. Visitation will be at the funeral home on September 27, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Mrs. Hervey went home to her Heavenly Father on September 23, 2019. She was born February 20, 1927, in Grant County, AR to Jesse N. Fikes, Sr. and Lucy Bryles Fikes. She was the last of twelve children born to this union. She often said that she was spoiled growing up because she had so many siblings taking care of her. She graduated from Pine Bluff High School in 1945. She started her employment, while a high school senior, at General Waterworks. After high school, she worked for Walter F. Theis and Company, CPA’s, where she met the love of her life, Thomas E. Hervey, Jr. They were married on April 7, 1951. Their daughter, Linda Ann, was born March 9, 1953, and son Thomas Kimball joined the family on April 17, 1957.

Mrs. Hervey was very actively involved in PTA and served as president for two years and chairperson of the spring festival for two years. She also served on the PTA Central Council for several years. She also served on the Board of Directors of the YWCA and was a volunteer worker for SCAN (Stop Child Abuse & Neglect) for several years.

She was a lifelong member of Hawley Memorial United Methodist Church, where she served on the evangelism, worship and pastor parish relations committees. She was a member of the chancel choir for approximately 60 years. She was a member of the United Methodist Women and received a lifetime membership for her service.

She was a wonderful cook, as were all her sisters. They were known to have had several ‘discussions’ as to whom was the best. She loved sports, especially watching and attending Arkansas Razorback football games. She and Mr. Hervey attended all games (even out of state) in their motorhome.

She also loved watching the Texas Rangers baseball games on TV. Her family and friends knew not to call her when the Razorbacks or Rangers were playing. She was blessed with a wonderful sense of humor and ability to make friends everywhere she went. She never met a stranger. But most of all, she will be remembered as a loving daughter, sister, aunt, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She has left her family and friends with priceless memories of joy and laughter and will always be in our thoughts and in our hearts. Her family is eternally grateful for the many years we were able to share with her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers and sisters-in-law; Roy Fikes (Catherine), Ralph Fikes (Lorene), Arthur Fikes (Tommie), Conley Fikes (Berta) and J.N. Fikes, Jr.; six sisters and brothers-in-law; Ava Smith (Maurice), Ara Ashcraft (Kirby), Mattie Mae Riggs (Claude), Nell West (Woodrow), Dean Browning (Arthur), and Jessie Lee Fikes, and her loving husband, Thomas, whom, after 57 years of marriage, was called to Heaven to wait for her in 2008.

Those left to cherish her memory are: her daughter, Linda Witherspoon and her husband Craig of Longview, TX; son, Tom Hervey and his wife Carla of Waco, TX; grandchildren, Eric Edge of Phoenix, AZ; Samantha Neal and her husband, Jeff of Dallas, TX; Monica Witherspoon of Ft. Worth, TX; Cole Masters and his wife Audrey of Houston, TX, Max Johnson of Ann Arbor, MI; great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Ainsley Neal of Dallas, TX; sister-in-law Margie Fikes; and a number of cherished nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to Hawley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1575 Ridgway Rd., Pine Bluff, AR 71603; First United Methodist Church of Hallsville, TX, P. O. Box 365, Hallsville, TX 75650; or a charity of your choice.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Heartsway Hospice for their kindness and wonderful care. Online condolences: www.ralphrobinsonandson.com.

Wayne Mitchell

Robert Wayne Mitchell of Grady, Arkansas passed away at his home on Monday, September 23, 2019 at the age of 62. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Linwood Baptist Church located on Highway 65 at Moscow. A time of visitation will be prior to the service at 9:00 A.M. For complete obituary information and online condolences, please visit FullerFunerals.com.

Earnestine Pam

Mrs. Earnestine Pam 85, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas passed Sunday, September 22, 2019. Arrangements will be announced by Brown Funeral Home of Pine Bluff. www.Brownfuneralhomeandmortuary.com.

Jimmy L. Coleman III

Mr. Jimmy L. Coleman, III, 29, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas passed Monday, September 23, 2019. Arrangements will be announced by Brown Funeral Home of Pine Bluff. www.Brownfuneralhomeandmortuary.com.

Theopolis Benford

Mr. Theopolis Benford 68, of White Hall, Arkansas passed Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Arrangements will be announced by Brown Funeral Home of Pine Bluff. www.Brownfuneralhomeandmortuary.com.

LaMerril Sims

LaMerril Sims, 62, of Houston, Texas, died September 22, 2019. Services will be held Saturday at Gethsemane M.B.C. in Houston, Texas. Burial at Houston Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in his name.

Laura Rayford

Laura Rayford of Pine Bluff passed September 21, 2019. Arrangements later by Henson-Holcomb Mortuary.