Douglas MacArthur Eggburn, 77, of Sheridan, Arkansas unexpectedly departed this world and entered heaven on Monday evening, November 25, 2019.

Doug was a former crane operator for S.O.G. Construction Co. for several projects on the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System locks and dams. After the navigation system was completed, he worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for 36 years as a crane operator and, later in his career, as facility manager at the Corps’ Pine Bluff Marine Terminal until his retirement in 2004.

He loved his family more than anything and could out-work an ox. His passions included Manitowoc cranes, the music of Johnny Cash, working outside on his property, pocket solitaire, and anything baseball. He was known to occasionally cheat at Mexican-train dominoes while playing with his family.

He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 57 years, Patricia Jean (Pat) Eggburn, of Sheridan. The two were high-school sweethearts from DeWitt and are the cornerstones of the Eggburn family. Doug is also survived by his three children: Mitch Eggburn of Sheridan, Brent (Christy) Eggburn of Sheridan, and Christi (Cary) Gray of Centerton. He is also survived by his younger sisters Frances (Jesse Ray) Looney of DeWitt, and Susie (Dan) Tibbett of DeWitt. He leaves behind numerous grandchildren who knew him as “Papaw Doug:” Korey (Craig) Bean of Prattsville; Eric (Mary) Eggburn of Bryant; Joseph (Spencer) Eggburn of Sheridan; Anna Eggburn of Sheridan; Lauren Gray of Centerton; Brittany (Cory) McMahon of Rison, Bailey Clement of Rison, and Bethany (Thomas) Liatsos of Sheridan. He also leaves great-grandchildren Austyn and Eli Bean of Prattsville, Bradyn Wallace of Rison, Laycee McMahon of Rison, Adilee and Emalyn Clement of Rison, and Mallory, Molly, and Walter Liatsos of Sheridan. He was greeted in heaven by his parents, Arthur and Mabel Eggburn of DeWitt, in-laws Clyde and Estelle Vaughn of DeWitt, and daughter-in-law Marsha Eggburn of Sheridan. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Visitation will be held at Memorial Gardens Funeral Home in Sheridan on Friday, November 29, 2019, from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be Saturday November 30, 2019, at Meadowview Southern Baptist Church in Sheridan at 10:00 a.m. with Brother Micah McKinley presiding over the services. Pallbearers will be Eric Eggburn, Joseph Eggburn, Cary Gray, Jerry Davis, Daniel Brantley, and Craig Bean. Memorials can be made to Meadowview Southern Baptist Church or Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

Mrs. Bernice Briggs died Friday, November 22, 2019 at Jefferson Regional Medical Center.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Old Macedonia Church, Tarry, Arkansas.

Interment will be in New Macedonia Cemetery by the P.K. Miller Mortuary of Pine Bluff.

Visitation will be held at the mortuary on Saturday evening, November 30, 2019 from 5-7 p.m.

Melland Hampton Brown, 79, of Pine Bluff passed November 22, 2019 at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. Born April 18, 1940 in Pine Bluff, AR to the late Wade and Alberta Hoke Hampton.

Survivors include three brothers, Madison Hampton of Gary, Indiana, Foster Ree (Bessie) Hampton and Alexander (Jessie) Hampton of Pine Bluff, five sisters; Lucy Hampton of Gary, Indiana, Earline Boston, Silverene Hampton Young, Ethel Hampton Showers and Novella Hampton all of Pine Bluff.

The body will remain in-state at 10:00 A.M. until the funeral service. Funeral services will be Saturday at 11:00 A.M. at St. Andrew AME Church by Rev. Cheryle Highsmith. Burial will be Monday at 11:00 A.M. at Arkansas National Cemetery in North Little Rock by Henson-Holcomb Mortuary.

Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 6 P.M. at the Mortuary.

Mrs. Annie Bell Curry-Richmond 90, of Star City, Arkansas passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019.

Visitation 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019, at Brown Funeral Home Pine Bluff, AR. Funeral service at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Wheeler Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Hooker, AR by Pastor Timothy Pratt, Sr. Interment in Bethlehem #2 Cemetery Tarry, Arkansas by Brown Funeral Home of Pine Bluff, AR. Her body will lie in-state 9:15 a.m. until service time.

Silverine Henry, age 97, former resident and longtime Beautician in Pine Bluff, Arkansas passed away

Saturday, November 23, 2019 in Flint, Michigan. Beloved wife of the late Ezra Henry; loving mother of

Delois (William) Jones, Flint, Michigan and Sister of Geraldine Holt of Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

Funeral Service will be Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 2pm the St. Peter’s Rock Missionary Baptist Church 1201 South Catalpa Street, Pine Bluff, Arkansas and there will be a Family Hour on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 5pm until 6:30 pm at the Brown Funeral Home 2704 Commerce Circle, Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Interment will be in Forrest Lawn Memorial Garden Cemetery by Brown Funeral Home. Her body will lie in-state 1:15 p.m. until service time.

