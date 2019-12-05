Rodrick Morgan

Mr. Rodrick J. Morgan, 27, of McGehee, Arkansas, passed away November 25, 2019.

Funeral Service will be 10:30 am on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at McGehee Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in McGehee, Arkansas with Pastor Leroy Hood officiating. Interment will be in McCoo Cemetery by Paradise Funeral Home of Pine Bluff.

Visitation will be from 9:30 am until Service Time on Saturday at the Church. “Only Paradise Can Serve You Better!”

Calvin Phillips

Mr. Calvin DeShaun Phillips, 34, of Pine Bluff, passed away November 30, 2019. He was born September 15, 1985, to Reverend Rodney Gorden and Mary Phillips.

Funeral Service will be 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Union Missionary Baptist Church with Reverend James Rice, Jr. officiating. Interment will be in Henson Cemetery by Paradise Funeral Home of Pine Bluff.

Visitation/Family Hour will be from 6:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019, at Paradise Funeral Home. “Only Paradise Can Serve You Better!”

Tonyetta Harris

Mrs. Tonyetta Renae Harris, 36, of White Hall, Arkansas, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019. She was born November 1, 1983, in Pine Bluff, AR to Andre D. Murphy and Effie Jewel Broom, both of Pine Bluff, AR.

Tonyetta’s memories will be cherished by her aforementioned parents; husband, Darnell Harris of White Hall, AR; son, Zane Harris of Indianapolis, Indiana; daughter, Jayden Kayleigh Jackson of Pine Bluff, AR; brothers, Derick Humphrey of Pine Bluff, AR; Roderick Humphrey, Jr., of Maumelle, AR; Zachary Womack of Pine Bluff, AR; sisters, Andrea Taylor of Alexander, AR; Shabrean Murphy; and Shandrea Washington, both of Little Rock, AR; grandfathers, Abraham Broom, Sr., of Seattle, Washington; Bennie Butler of Pine Bluff, AR; grandmother, Mary Butler of Pine Bluff, AR; great grandmother Mary Purcell of Stuttgart, AR.

Visitation/Family Hour 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019, at Brown Funeral Home Pine Bluff, AR. Funeral service 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Bethany Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Pine Bluff, AR by Rev. Brian Castle. Interment in Forrest Lawn Cemetery by Brown Funeral Home of Pine Bluff. Her body will lie in-state 1:15 p.m. until service time. www.brownfuneralhomeandmortuary.com.

Lawrence Brooks

Mr. Lawrence Brooks 69, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Visitation/Family hour 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019, at Brown Funeral Home Pine Bluff, AR. Funeral service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Damascus Missionary Baptist Church Pine Bluff, AR by Pastor LaVara Henry. Interment in Graceland Cemetery Pine Bluff, AR by Brown Funeral Home. His body will lie in state 9:45 a.m. until service time. www.brownfunneralhomeandmortuary.com.

Percival Wilson Sr.

Mr. Percival Keith Wilson, Sr., 54, of North Little Rock, Arkansas, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019. Memorial service will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday December 7, 2019, at New Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church Pine Bluff, AR, by Rev. Raeshawn Howard. Services are entrusted to Brown Funeral Home of Pine Bluff, AR. www.brownfunneralhomeandmortuary.com.

Lucille Hawkins

Mrs. Lucille Hawkins, 82, of Sherrill, Arkansas, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019. She was born March 31, 1937, in Sherrill, AR to the late Mamie Cole.

Visitation 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Brown Funeral Home Pine Bluff, AR. Funeral service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Brown Funeral Home by Pastor Deborah Senter. Interment in Cypress Memorial Gardens Pine Bluff, AR by Brown Funeral Home. www.brownfuneralhomeandmortuary.com.

Kurt M. Lee

Mr. Kurt M. Lee, 61, of Pine Bluff, passed away on November 29, 2019. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Paradise Funeral Home of Pine Bluff. “Only Paradise Can Serve You Better!”

Grace Moreno

Mrs. Grace Moreno 73, of Pine Bluff, passed away on December 4, 2019. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Paradise Funeral Home of Pine Bluff. “Only Paradise Can Serve You Better!”

Rose Mogan

Mrs. Rose Mary “Dean” Mogan, 71, of Chicago, Illinois, passed away on December 4, 2019. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Paradise Funeral Home of Pine Bluff. “Only Paradise Can Serve You Better!”