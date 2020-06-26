Myriel Laxson

Myriel McAdoo Laxson passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, after declining health issues.

A former resident of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, for 38 years, and an employee of International Paper Mill for 36 years, Myriel lived her very active retirement years with her late Husband Gene Laxson in Rogers, Arkansas, at their Lake home and condo, from 1994 to 2020.

Myriel’s children Saundra McAdoo, Cynthia Brennan, Stephanie Doss and Greg McAdoo will hold a Memorial Service celebrating her life of 89 years at First Christian Church in Rogers, Arkansas, with Pastor Shawn Wallace officiating. Service details will be forthcoming as circumstances change. To leave an online condolence please visit www.stockdalemoody.com.

James Manning

James Ellis Manning, 86, of Star City, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at CHI St. Vincent in Hot Springs. He was born March 18, 1934, in Monticello to the late Claude Ellis and Lela Lemons Manning. He was of the Baptist faith, a mechanic for John Deere; enjoyed hunting and fishing; and loved being a grandpa.

Also preceding him in death were a brother, Willard Manning; and 2 sisters, Vivian “Babe” Swain and Dot Manning.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Dorothy Manning of Star City; 2 daughters, Karen (David) Pruitt of Glenwood and Jaime (DJ) Gonthier of White Hall; 3 brothers, Jimmy Manning of Star City, Floyd Manning of Leland, MS and Darrell (Mona) Manning of Greenville, MS; 2 sisters, Jean Edenfield of Estell, SC and Cyndia Manor of Panama City Beach, FL; and 2 grandchildren, Zane Hawkins and Camryn Gonthier.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00PM Monday, June 29, 2020 at Griffin Funeral Service Chapel with Bro. Jimbo Manning officiating. A visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00PM Monday at the funeral home. Masks are required inside building.

Arrangements by Griffin Funeral Service in Star City. Online guestbook at www.griffinfuneralservice.net.

William Culbreath

William Thomas Culbreath passed away in his home in Bryant, AR June 22, 2020, with his adoring wife by his side as she has been for 62 years. Tommy was born May 29, 1936, in Lincoln Park, MI to the late William Lois and Grayce Ann (Phillips) Culbreath. They returned to Arkansas about three years later, settling outside Pine Bluff.

In 1955, Tommy joined the U.S. Army. He was assigned to the Army Security Agency and stationed in Japan. Upon discharge in 1958 he returned to Pine Bluff and met Lou Ellen Florence Clark. They had their first date June 23, 1958, and eloped on July 26. It was the beginning of a beautiful 62-year romance that inspired everyone who knew them.

Tommy was a golf course superintendent over 40 years at several courses in Arkansas and South Carolina. He returned to Arkansas in 2002 to be with his grandsons.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Dr. Huel Culbreath, J.C. Culbreath, and Johnny Culbreath, and sisters, Mary Dean Bass and Alice Saunders.

He is survived by his beloved wife Ellen; son William “Bill”, wife Lisa Culbreath of Saratoga, WY; daughter Dian, husband Craig Burger of Bryant, AR; two grandsons, Thomas, wife Keri Williams and daughter Kayleigh of Murphy, TX; Matthew, wife Stephanie Williams of North Little Rock, AR; granddaughter Angel McDuffy and children Kyle, Ally, Zoe and Lydia of Vass, NC; honorary grandson J.J. Iiams of North Little Rock, AR; many nieces, nephews and an abundance of friends.

His family thanks Dr. Jeffery Mayfield for the exceptional care he provided Tommy over the years. Dr. Mayfield is not only an excellent physician, he is a good man and Tommy considered him a friend.

Graveside services will be July 11 at 10:00 a.m. at Fitzhugh Cemetery off Camden Cutoff Road, Pine Bluff, AR. Social distancing measures will be observed, and we request everyone wear a mask. To view full obituary and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/ballard.

Michael Barbarotto

Michael Anthony Barbarotto, 77, of Pine Bluff, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020. He was born November 24, 1942 in Smackover to the late Joseph and Josephine Butcalis Barbarotto.

Michael was reared and educated in El Dorado through the 11th grade, then he moved to Pine Bluff in 1949 and graduated from Pine Bluff High School in 1950. He was a training coordinator in the Number 2 paper machine at International Paper, before his retirement in December 2003, after 41 ½ years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, served on the police auxiliary, and was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John Barbarotto; sister, Frances Barbarotto; and nephew, Patrick Longinotti.

Survivors include his sister, Loretta Longinotti; nieces, Lisa Longinotti and Laura Longinotti; caregiver, Evelyn Horton; and a host of great nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM Monday, June 29, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Joseph Marconi and Deacon Noel F. “Bud” Bryant officiating. A vigil service will be 5:30 PM Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Ralph Robinson and Son with visitation following from 6:00-7:30 PM. Online condolences at www.ralphrobinsonandson.com.

Debra Banks

Mrs. Debra Banks, 79, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020. Arrangements will be announced by Brown Funeral Home of Pine Bluff, Arkansas. www.Brownfuneralhomeandmortuary.com.

Wilson Haltiwanger

Mr. Wilson Douglas Haltiwanger, 66, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Arrangements will be announced by Brown Funeral Home of Pine Bluff, Arkansas. www.Brownfuneralhomeandmortuary.com.