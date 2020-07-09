Dorothy Lawson

Dorothy Mae McDonald Lawson was born on August 7, 1944, to Eddie and Edna McDonald. On June 30, 2020 Dorothy passed away at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, Fl. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ernest (EW) Lawson, brother Willie McDonald, Son Jerry Mason and a special friend Jesse Jamison.

She confessed her hope in Christ at an early age at Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church where she remained a faithful member until her health failed. She received her early education from Townsend Park School system.

She leaves to cherish her memories her daughter, Edna Mason Powell (William) of Pace, Fl., Irene Jones and Linda Shaw (Eddie) of Milwaukee, WI., Dorothy Neal of Pine Bluff and Delores Mann of Ft. Lauderdale and Richard Mason of Ft. Lauderdale, Fl. Her Devoted grandchildren: Devonte Goldsmith of San Antonio, TX, Denedra Hodge (Darryl) of Manhattan, KS, Michael Shavers, Jr. of Atlanta, Ga, Raishaunda Tyson And Raikeida Stanley of Pensacola, Fl. Great grandchildren: Kamari, Alex, Daija, Sa’Nah, Amaya, Antwaun, Darryl Jr., Mar’Keita, Kater, Ciara, Andre and Kaveonna. God Children: Rhonda (Leroy) Jones, Ida Gardner (Eddie) Barbara Shelby. Special Cousins: Delois Neal, Rosetta Thomas and Sam Hart; Special Friend and Phone Buddy: Lucille Davis, Daisie L. Piggee, Clara R. Jones, Earnestine Moko, Faye Wimberly, Marjorie Goldsmith and Theon Morton.

Visitation will be at Graceland Cemetery at 10:00 on Saturday July 11, 2020. Funeral services will start at 11:00 with her Pastor Glen Barnes Officiating. Interment will be at Graceland Cemetery by P.K. Miller Mortuary.

Gregory Kindall

Minister Gregory Kindall, 54, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, passed away June 28, 2020. He was born April 16, 1966, to the late Emma Kindall and Solomon Yarbrough in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

His visitation will be Friday July 10, 2020, from 5:00-6:00 p.m. at Perry Funeral Home Chapel. Gregory’s funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ with Pastor Dr. Janice Coleman/Eulogist. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery.

He leaves to cherish his memories, wife; Bernetta Kindall, two children; Marquaita (Cha’Tom) Warren, and Maurice (FaCheryl) Jones and six grandchildren, two brothers; Charles (Rose) Yarbrough, Cedric (Sharon) Kindall, four sisters; Vickie (Elton) Jones, Wanda Kindall, Alice Kindall, Pamela Yarbrough. and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Service by Perry Funeral Home.

James Davis

James Edward Davis 54, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas passed away July 3, 2020. Graveside Services will be 10:00 am on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens with Rev. Renice Davis officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 pm-6:00 pm on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Paradise Funeral Home of Pine Bluff. “Only Paradise Can Serve You Better!”

Rodney Freeman Jr.

Rodney Jermaine Freeman, Jr 21, of Madison, WI, passed away June 29, 2020. Funeral Service will be 10:30 am on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at New Community Church with Rev. Travis Hardin officiating. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens by Paradise Funeral Home of Pine Bluff. “Only Paradise Can Serve You Better!”

Henry Rayfus

Mr. Henry Lee Rayfus 74, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020. Viewing 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at Brown Funeral Home Pine Bluff, AR. Graveside service will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Forrest Lawn Cemetery by Pastor Harlis Wright. Services are entrusted to Brown Funeral Home of Pine Bluff, AR. www.brownfuneralhomeandmortuary.com.

Lakendra Oglesby

Lakendra Oglesby, 33, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, passed away June 28, 2020. She was born to Kenneth R. Oglesby, Sr. and Stephany Taylor Toney June 20, 1987, in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

Her visitation will be Friday July 10, 2020, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Perry Funeral Home Chapel. Her graveside service will be Saturday July 11, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Mount Olive Cemetery with Pastor Isaac L. Barron and Rev George Toney, Eulogist. Burial will follow at Mount Olive Cemetery.

She leaves to cherish her memories, parents; Kenneth (Charlotte) Oglesby, and Stephany Taylor Toney, two daughters; Makaela Jackson, Kaitlyn E. Robinson, one son; Kaylon Robinson, seven siblings; Kenneth Oglesby, Jr., Kendal Oglesby, Kaylon Oglesby, Kaitlyn Oglesby, Natassia Oglesby, Kaleb Oglesby, Kaden Oglesby and a host of other relatives and friends. Service by Perry Funeral Home.

Chester Carrigan

Chester Carrigan, of Hot Springs, passed away, July 7, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the Chester Carrigan Memorial Fund. This fund was established for his beloved grandchildren. Checks may be made payable to the Chester Carrigan Memorial Fund. Donations may also be mailed to P.O. Box 892, Hot Springs, AR 71902, or deposits may be made at any Regions Bank.

THE VISITATION WILL BE HELD ON Today Friday, JULY 10, 4 PM -7 PM AT TRINITY CHURCH, 670 PANAMA ST. HOT SPRINGS, AR.

PLEASE NOTE: GUEST MUST WEAR A MASK THROUGHOUT THE VISITATION AND FOLLOW THE CDC GUIDELINES FOR SOCIAL DISTANCING. The guest registry is at http://www.carriganmemorial.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Carrigan Memorial Funeral Services Inc.

Cedrick Sloan

Cedrick Sloan, 39, of Pine Bluff, passed away July 6, 2020. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Paradise Funeral Home of Pine Bluff. “Only Paradise Can Serve You Better!”

Ben Williams

Ben Williams, 77, of Pine Bluff, passed away July 7, 2020. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Paradise Funeral Home of Pine Bluff. “Only Paradise Can Serve You Better!”

Lee D. Whitaker

Mrs. Lee D. Whitaker 79, of Pine Bluff, AR passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020. Arrangements will be announced by Brown Funeral Home of Pine Bluff, Arkansas. www.Brownfuneralhomeandmortuary.com.

Brian Williams

Mr. Brian Arthur Williams 45, of Gould, Arkansas, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020. Viewing 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at Brown Funeral Home Pine Bluff, AR. Graveside ceremony will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Lincoln Memorial Garden Cemetery, Varner, AR. by Pastor Johnny L. Smith. Services are entrusted to Brown Funeral Home of Pine Bluff, AR. www.brownfuneralhomeandmortuary.com.