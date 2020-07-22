Al White

Al White, 92, passed away on July 20, 2020, at his home in Hot Springs, Arkansas, surrounded by his family. Born Alfred Popkess White on February 12, 1928, in Little Rock, Arkansas, he was the son of the late Alfred Popkess White, Sr. and Mary Nell White.

Al spent his early years in Russellville and Pine Bluff, and graduated from the Columbia Military Academy in Columbia, Tennessee, in 1946. He then attended the University of Arkansas, where he was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity and received a BBA in 1951. While serving in the United States Army, Al achieved the rank of 1st Lieutenant acting as a cryptographic officer in Washington, D.C. In 1954, he returned to Pine Bluff and began his over 50-year career in the cotton buying business alongside his father.

Al’s lifelong passion was classic Jazz music. In 2000, he published his book, Jazz Party, and was later inducted into the Arkansas Jazz Hall of Fame in 2002. With God’s Grace, Al was a friend of Bill W’s and considered his greatest accomplishment to be his commitment to sobriety for over 48 years.

He is survived by his wife of over 63 years, Ann Rowell White; his son, Alfred Popkess White, III, daughter, Allyson White Lewis; and four grandchildren, Alfred Popkess “Kes” White, IV (Dr. Amy Hilliard White), Samuel Mason White (Dr. Sophie Blue Hollenberg), Abby Ann Lewis and J. Mark Lewis. Also surviving are his niece, Erika Breshears; grand-nephew, Drake Breshears; grandnieces, Ashton Breshears and Alexa Nolan; and cousins, Jessica and Ted Drake and Barbara and Ed McCain.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Al’s life on Saturday, July 25, from 3:30 until 5:00 p.m. at the Pine Bluff Country Club. A second celebration will be held at his home in Hot Springs on Sunday, July 26, from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, 703 West 3rd, Pine Bluff, Arkansas 71603. Arrangements by Ralph Robinson & Son Funeral Directors. www.RalphRobinsonandSon.com.

Walter Holley

Walter D. (“Walley”, “B Dub”) Holley will be sorely missed by his family, friends, and community. Walter transitioned from this life Friday, July 17, 2020, at Baptist Health Center in Little Rock following a brief illness.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Webb Holley, and his son, Dettrus Johnson.

He was the owner and operator of TGS Auto Body in Hot Springs and taught Auto Collision at Arkansas Career Training Institute (ACTI).

Walter is survived by his five children, Shlondon Holley-King (Antonio), Latoya Holley-Newman (Lester), Ashley Holley-Grayson (Anthony), Adriane Holley-Freeman (Darrius), and Walter Ajalen Holley (Courtney); his parents, Walter and Donnie Holley; five sisters, Patricia Holley Lacy (Clint), Eunice Holley Mitchell (Philemon), Schula Holley Gomez Rivas (Abraham), Agnes Holley Higgins, and Susan Holley Williams (Alonzo), and his special friend, Pearlie Smith.

Walk-through services are scheduled for Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 1:00 pm at St. Mark Baptist Church, 542 Crescent Avenue, Hot Springs, AR 71901, Pastor Donald Crosley will officiate. Interment will be held immediately after service at Crestview Cemetery in Hot Springs, AR 71901. Masks are required to enter the service and should be worn at all times. All COVID-19 guidelines will be adhered to and will be strictly enforced at the service and burial.

Arrangements are entrusted to Carrigan Memorial Funeral Services. The guest registry is at http://www.carriganmemorial.com.

Darrell Allred

Darrell Wayne Allred, age 50, of Pine Bluff, went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 18, 2020.

Born November 23, 1969, at Pine Bluff, he was the son of Patsy Allred and the late Donnie Allred. He was employed by the Union Pacific Railroad.

He dedicated his life to the Lord and his family. Darrell always had a smile on his face and loved spending time with his friends and family. He had a desire to reach out with compassion and spread the word of God to the lost.

He was predeceased by his father, Donnie Allred.

Darrell is survived by his son, Addison Allred; his mother, Patsy Allred; two sisters, Latonya Neal (Archie) and Kimberly Donaldson (Jeremy); along with nieces, nephews, and a host of other loving family and friends.

There will be a visitation Thursday from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday at Family Church in White Hall. A celebration of Darrell’s life will be held Friday, July 24, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Family Church with Pastor Stephen Harrison officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery by Fuller Hale-South Funeral Services.

Pallbearers will be Larry Greenwood, John Phillips, David Biggs, Thomas Walker, Wayne Corley, Ray Brown, Scott Dutton, and Tim Baughman. For online condolences, please visit FullerFunerals.com.

Ida Fair

Mrs. Ida Lee Fair 86, of Tucker, Georgia passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020. She was born September 2, 1933, in Pine Bluff, Arkansas to the late Malford Crawford and Lucinda (Stoudamire) Crawford.

Her memories will be cherished by: son, Jeffrey Fair of Boston, Massachusetts; daughter, Sharon Fair of Tucker, Georgia; eight grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Cemetery, Bookman, Arkansas. Services are entrusted to Brown Funeral Home of Pine Bluff, AR. www.brownfuneralhomeandmortuary.com.

Omarr Amos

Mr. Omarr Dereall Amos 45, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, Arrangements will be announced by Brown Funeral Home of Pine Bluff, Arkansas. www.Brownfuneralhomeandmortuary.com.