Recent reports from the Fish and Natural Wildlife Service confirmed the extinction of one of the most feared predators of the hills and deep woods of Arkansas and the eastern United States, the eastern cougar. The suspicion that the eastern cougar was extinct had been expected for many years. Though the eastern cougar was feared for many generations, it gained a powerful hold in the imaginations of early settlers and Native Americans.

Cougars are often called mountain lions, panthers, or pumas. They are closely related to the lynx and the common house cat but are much larger. They can be 6-8 feet long and weigh up to 200 pounds. Cougars roam large areas in pursuit of food, sometimes a range of up to 500 square miles. They do not roar like the “big cat” species of lion, leopard, or tiger. Cougars in general hunt alone at night and tend to avoid people. At the height of its habitat, the eastern cougar occupied large areas of Arkansas, Louisiana, and Missouri, across the Midwest and the Southeast to the Atlantic and into Canada. Many biologists, however, believe that the eastern cougar was simply a subspecies, along with the Florida Panther.

Native American tribes saw cougars in very different ways but all respected the power of the creature. Many western tribes saw cougars as a bad omen when they were encountered. However, the Hopi of Arizona saw cougars as spiritual guardians of their tribe. Arkansas-area tribes such as the Osage and Caddo named some of their subgroups after the cougar. The Caddo, a farming tribe that lived primarily in portions of Southwest Arkansas, Northwest Louisiana, and East Texas up to the early 1800s, had many folk tales involving cougars. In nearly all these stories, the cougar was always known for its strength and hunting ability – a creature that could be fooled but one that was observant and aggressive.

As colonists arrived from Europe in the 1700s, settlers often clashed with eastern cougars when hunting deer or working in the forests. Fears of the creatures were very common along the frontier as people traveled in the wilderness. By the nineteenth century, attacks by the eastern cougar on both livestock and people prompted efforts to eliminate them in many parts of the East. Cougars were aggressively hunted in the late 1800s to minimize threats to livestock. Logging and large amounts of deer hunting also accelerated the eastern cougar’s decline due to lack of habitat and lack of food. In Arkansas, sightings of cougars effectively ended by 1920. Only three were confirmed killed by hunters between 1920 and 1975 in the state. The last confirmed sighting of the eastern cougar in New England was in the 1930s.

However, a revival of reported sightings surged in the 1960s. In spite of repeated reports of sightings in many areas of the Eastern United States, no substantiated evidence ever emerged. Wildlife officials and biologists noted that many sightings were actually mistaken sightings of other creatures, such as lynxes or bobcats. It was these sightings that made scientists reluctant to declare the species extinct for many years. As the eastern cougar habitat contracted, biologists noted that the western cougar seemed to be moving further east, from the Rocky Mountains and Great Plains into portions of the Midwest, a move possibly accounting for some reported sightings in recent decades. Sporadic sightings of cougars witnessed in Arkansas and Oklahoma in the past decade are of the western variety.

When Congress passed the Endangered Species Act in 1973, the eastern cougar was one of the species placed on the list. There are several categories of endangerment used by wildlife experts. “Near Threatened” means that a species is likely to be threatened in the near future because of population losses or reduction of habitat. A species is listed as “vulnerable” if it has faced a 30%-50% population loss or it is reduced to less than 10,000 full-grown individuals. A species is listed as “endangered” if it has less than 2,500 mature members of the species and has lost more than half of its population. Endangered species are considered to have at least a 20% chance of extinction within 20 years. At the “critically endangered” stage, there are less than 250 left, and the species has a 50% chance of extinction in the wild within ten years. Currently, the World Wildlife Federation lists 18 species of mammal as critically endangered around the world.

By 2011, the Fish and Natural Wildlife Service believed the eastern cougar was extinct and should be removed from the endangered species list. It took several more years of research and investigation before the final determination was made in 2018. At that point, wildlife officials concluded that it had been extinct for many years.

Nature is a delicate balance. The disappearance of the eastern cougar no doubt caused disruptions in the wild, and nature will adjust in time. The storied relationship between people and the eastern cougar will continue to be part of the folklore of the frontier era.