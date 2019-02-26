Gov. Asa Hutchinson recently made the statement that it would be difficult for anyone from the Republican Party to run against Trump's accomplishments as president. I'm guessing that statement means he approves of the tax cuts and jobs act, destruction of democracy as a whole, circumventing the rules of law, separating the U.S. from its allies, creating an environment of hate and separation of American people by race, aligning the United States with Russian values and white nationalism, and so on.

Any politician or presidential candidate who cannot form a complete sentence or thought shouldn't even consider running for office. With this statement, Asa Hutchinson says very little about himself by stating he wouldn't be able to beat Trump, because of his own incompetence.

President Trump dismantled as much as he could of the Affordable Care Act. With these kinds of accomplishments, it should be very easy for anyone who believes in democracy and the true intent of the Constitution to be elected to office.