Dear People of the Great State of Arkansas,

Hello! I am a fourth grade student in North Carolina. In fourth grade, we do state reports and I have chosen Arkansas! I am very excited to learn more about your state as I work on my research.

Most of the information I get will be from books and websites. However, the best information comes from the people who live in and love their state! This is why I am writing to you. I was hoping that you would be willing to send me some small items to help me learn more about the best things in your state. It could be things like postcards, maps, pictures, general information, this newspaper article, or any other items that you think would be useful. You can mail items to the address below by April 30 for our State Fair on May 17. I really appreciate your help and will do my very best to send a thank you note to each and very person who takes the time and makes the effort to help me with this project. Thank you in advance for your consideration!

Mr. McConaughy's Class

Charlotte Latin School

9502 Providence Road

Charlotte, North Carolina 28277