Controversial issues are not always seen in black and white, but a Times Record investigation into the true story behind the “K-K-K” letters topping three historic buildings downtown surely qualifies.

While we are not into history revision, we do encourage the building owners to strongly consider redecorating out of simple concern of appearances. It's not like these ghosts are long gone. The FBI and ATF recently began investigation of a string of "suspicious" fires at three African American churches in southern Louisiana. The third fire was Thursday.

For those who feel removing "K-K-K" from the top of three Fort Smith buildings is history cleaning, let's look at the whole picture. As it turns out, the letters are likely the initials of the Kayser family, who constructed the buildings well before a Ku Klux Klan-driven political machine rose to power and pushed Mayor James Fagan Bourland out in 1923. As seen in the 1990 Journal of the Fort Smith Historical Society, a movement by the KKK swelled up over Bourland’s “general laxity” with prostitution, gambling and bootlegging in the border town.

We don’t know if the Kaysers were racists, or anti-Catholic, or anti-Semitic, or members of the cowardly white supremicist terrorist organization. We do know that Bourland was Catholic though, and carried only one voting box at the Catholic recreation hall during that mayoral election nearly 100 years ago.

Let’s chalk it up to bad advice on architectural decorations to the Kayser family for the situation we have. The initials “K-K-K” are prominently located on three downtown buildings. Even in the late 1800s when the buildings went up — and a photo shows the K-K-K letters were in place then — it could have been considered a passive-aggressive "wink wink." At minimum, it’s poorly conceived.

It’s not like having out-of-date wallpaper or Doric columns instead of Corinthian. The KKK might not have been active here in the late 1800s, but it was still a thing. It may still be a thing. It’s certainly not like the Native American swastika that was on a trading post downtown. That was done before Hitler rose to power. The K-K-K letters were put up about 20 years after the KKK was formed following the Civil War.

The general tourist walking around downtown will not immediately say “Oh, look at that, honey. K-K-K. Hmm. Must be somebody’s initials from the late 1800s, before the political rise of the Ku Klux Klan in Fort Smith.” They will walk by and go “Hmm. K-K-K. That’s weird. Why would someone leave that on a building in a town trying to move forward.”

As much effort as the Central Business Improvement District puts into making sure all is kosher with paint schemes and awnings downtown, it’s fairly surprising this has never been addressed.

It’s unfortunate the CBID has neglected to speak to something that essentially advertises — coincidental or not — the initials of the nation’s most notorious hate group. But the former CBID chairman who owns two of the three buildings confided he didn't even realize the K-K-K letters were on the buildings in the 400 block after millions of dollars of renovation.

So to recap. We have a problem that not everyone sees as a problem because of fears that come with history cleansing. And that is completely understandable since it is fully reasonable to expect a society to repeat the mistakes it forgets. Here is the reason why it is not history cleansing: The letters do not represent the Ku Klux Klan. It's an unfortunate design that can be redesigned by the building's owners to clear up confusion. While the KKK surely would relish the visual of these letters when they met in their "Klavern" on Aug. 11, 1923, down the street from one of the buildings displaying the three K letters, there's no reason to let confusion or hints of hate linger any longer.