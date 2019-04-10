In 1938 Charleston was getting a new WPA gym.

As 4th graders we played an inning of baseball at recess. A bigger boy brought a ball and bat. Short books marked the bases and pitcher mound. Great fun!

I was om-aged in the whole school shooting marbles. The goal was to knock marbles out of the circle and claim them.

Using a steel dougie was helpful in winning.

The sewer system meant the end of out hours.

In 1936 I was a first grader and the one who went down the hall to help the plumber making fountains throughout for getting drinking water.

My senior year in 1948 was good for sports. The baseball team was undefeated, thanks to 2 good players - Joel T. Law and Harold Tate. The school annual had gone to press and doesn’t contain the recess of the baseball team. BFW played 3rd base and sometimes center field. I hit a triple and my future wife (Wanela Poney) watched me.

I learned about the St. Louis Cardinals from H.E. Shurmate (insurer won) at American State Bank, Clyde Hiatt CEO. Shurmate went to the World Series games in St. Louis.