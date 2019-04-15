Church services teaching God's way to live.

Baskets and egg hunts to lovingly give.

As we enjoy the colorama of spring,

how much more beauty could heaven bring?

Easter is the celebration of the risen Christ

and God's promise of everlasting life.

As each departs, left are those who should

carry on, to benefit the Earth, with love.

Our loss in life of loved ones we knew,

that love again will know renew.

The joy of knowing where we are going,

for the grave will hold only our earthly shell,

in new form, our soul with God will dwell.

Yet, we must not go, until God calls us home

and, be assured, as we cross that line into the divine,

we never cross alone.

From out of the Bible, Christ does speak.

Ever lasting life is ours to keep.

Happy Easter