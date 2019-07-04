I love walking into old buildings. There is a sense of history in them. The court house in Booneville has that feel, and I notice it every time I go inside. There is a plaque just inside the front door that says it is on the National Register of Historic Places, and it ought to be.

The South Logan County Court House was built in 1928, and as you walk in you have the feeling that when you leave you might see Model T Fords parked along the street, and maybe teams of horses tied to a hitching post. Because of the high ceilings and hard floors, every sound echoes with history. You can just picture old-timers sitting on those benches in the hallway discussing politics as they launch well-aimed tobacco juice toward spittoons.

Booneville has been a home to several generals, and their pictures are there, including Air Force Chief of Staff John Paul McConnell. Most of the Logan County Judges are pictured in the main entrance.

There is a photo of the old grade school building where I attended first grade in Mrs. Edwards’ class. That brings back a lot of memories. (No, they did not make it into a national monument. In fact, they tore it down the next year. So much for my place in history.)

You come to the courtroom if you trudge up 22 steps (striving, as always, for journalistic accuracy). Pictures are there of four of the Chancery Judges who held forth in that room. Three of them I can remember. The benches in the courtroom definitely were not built for comfort. Evidently the Your Honors who presided there did not want the listeners going to sleep during hearings.

Chief Deputy Circuit Clerk Lois Harbour was kind enough to take me on a tour of the basement of the court house. (I did not even realize there was a basement in the building.) It features bricked hallways that are narrow enough that my claustrophobia was beginning to tingle a little. The rooms are mostly for storage now, but in the past there were some offices there. One of the rooms was designated a fallout shelter during World War II.

Ten Arkansas counties have dual county seats, including four contiguous counties in our part of the state (Logan, Yell, Franklin, and Sebastian). When you stop and consider how far people had to drive in a wagon to get to a court house that was not centrally located, that makes very good sense. Pope County’s seat is Russellville, which is forty miles from Smyrna in the northeastern part of the county. That is a pretty good haul astride the back of a mule.

The folks in Charleston would have had to cross the Arkansas River to get to the Ozark court house, so the rationale for the Southern District of Franklin County is obvious. The Charleston court house is not quite as large as the one in Booneville, but is a few years older, having been built in 1923. It also is on the Historic Register. And it has the same feel to it – high ceilings, tile floors, lots of echoes. (In case you are interested, Silent Cal Coolidge was President when both these court houses were built.)

As in Booneville, there is an iron walk-in safe in the Charleston court house. Chief Deputy County Clerk Sharon Sutterfield told me that years ago there was a leak in the building due to a rotted timber. A steel beam was brought in to fix the problem, which was propped upon the safe.

It is another good climb to the court room in the Charleston building – twenty steps this time. (Going to court in western Arkansas will keep you in shape.) The court room has the same historic feel as the one in Booneville. However, they do have pads on some of the benches and carpet on the floor.

Admittedly there is a point where history begins to conflict with comfort and convenience. There are arguments on both sides of that issue. As long as we have the old court houses, however, I am going to enjoy all the history I can whenever I go there. I can just see the Circuit Judge riding up to the court house in his Tin Lizzie.