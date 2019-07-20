The recent article about ending homelessness in Oklahoma in five years reports on a process that is doomed to failure after considerable tax expense. Poor health that is due to circumstances beyond anyone's control or from the consequences of poor choices is a major cause of loss of income potential. No council will fix that. Broken relationships is frequently the destructive force that keeps people in poverty. Attention and dollars toward prevention should supersede relief efforts.

Why is public education failing to teach us how to get along with each other and build healthy relationships based on mutual kindness and respect? Homelessness can only be expected to continue to worsen as Americans follow a path that distances us from the guidance of our Creator.