Over 50 years ago, President Johnson from Texas observed, "If you can convince the lowest white man that he is better than the best colored man, he won't notice you're picking his pocket." A Goldwater commercial from 1964 stated, "In your heart, you know he's right."

Don the Con has taken these statements to heart and has used them to keep his base excited. His base is always ready to drink his snake oil and doesn't ask what's in it. The main ingredients are over 12,000 lies, labeling real facts as fake news, hatred for any opposition to him, wild threats and revenge against anyone who disagrees, overwhelming personal greed that endangers the U.S. and no caffeine like in Red Bull or Five Hour Energy drinks. More than two bottles of the snake oil and they become a proud Trump cult member and will fly the Trump 2020 banner outside their house.

Don't dare ask these people if they are better off since they voted for Trump? They are so under-informed and so easily manipulated that their answer will be, "He's fighting for us." The only answer they need to hear is that Trump is picking their pocket and they are still cheering for him.