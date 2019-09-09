We are all put on this Earth to contribute and serve our fellow beings. Some jobs may be more important and require more time and talent but they are all rewarding and honorable.

Our community recently lost one of its servants. Her name is Debbie Stevens, and speaking for a number of households, she is going to be missed.

Rain or snow, 52 weeks a year, she was on the job every day. When I opened my garage door, there was my paper, dry as a chip. That is why so many of her customers remembered her at Christmas with a token of appreciation.

For me, life is worth living in Fort Smith because of people like Debbie Stevens.