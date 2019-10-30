I am totally against the Privatization of our counties EMT service. There is a Hospital Tax that should cover the cost of EMT services in Franklin County. I understand that we also pay Mercy Hospital for operating in our county.

I also am against the personnel policy that is against the employees of Franklin County. This policy of changing the employee’s PTO every couple of years. For instance, one year you may have moved up and start to receive more PTO than the year before, then the next year you get your PTO cut by 72 hours, this is not right by our employees who serve Franklin County day in and day out., year after year. Our county employees do not deserve to be yanked around like this. The exact same Quorum Court was in place the last time this was voted on. It was good enough 2 years or so ago but now we need to cut them.

Say on average everyone that lost PTO hours gives the county back 500.00 each and say the county has for instance 100 employees. Now it comes to light that basically the county just took $500.00 from each employee who just a couple years ago thought this was good for years of service, now when you take 100 x 500

$50,000.00 is what the county, just recently when personnel policy was adopted by our present quorum took from our employees of Franklin County.

Wondering who will see that $50,000.00 or more! Not the Employees!

Thank you,

Kim Loughridge

Candidate for JP Dist. #8 2020