It is laudable that many Christians are concerned with abortion. While the unborn are clean, respectful and easy to be around, the ones already here can be stinky, disrespectful and obstinate. Though the unborn are easier to relate to, I wonder why it is not a Christian thing to take care of those who are here now?

There are over 700 foster children from Sebastian County, and they are sent all over the state because there are not enough homes for them in this county. Have you spent a dime for a gift or a minute of your time to encourage one of these children? Isn't it Christian to take care of those among us who are in need?