Over the past few months, I've had to question why I volunteered to sacrifice 22 years of my life for a career in the military. "We the People, in order to form a more perfect union ..." There's an answer there somewhere. Blood, sweat, tears, hardship, honor, ideology, morality, physical readiness and endurance, and most of all professionalism. Breath in and embody that commitment and pass on to the next that dare to endeavor a similar path, protect and serve the Constitution against all enemies both foreign and domestic.

Over the past months, however, I have noticed the same actions from the current administration that I vowed to fight against as an infantryman.

I've seen dedicated servicemen and women, ambassadors, the CIA, FBI and intelligence agencies belittled by the commander-in-chief.

My question is, who are we as a people? I'm waiting on some bright light to shine an answer, but for now I have some serious concerns about the direction we are headed.