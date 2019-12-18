When I adopted Sadie Spring she was already 15 years old, old for a lab/border collie mix. Being old she needed lots of TLC.

I thank Dennis who fed her canned dog food, Darla, who groomed her &her son Loren who took to the gift shop & rack when had trouble walking, thanks to her many friends who gave her blankets & an igloo, though she slept indoors, to sometimes slept on the cot & made me sleep on the floor.

I wonder if, on that resurrection day if the bones of dogs will be brought to life too. Most people with indoor dogs say yes, after all, who says only two-leggers ought to live forever?

Nick Nixon