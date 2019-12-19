Trump is toast, but spare the butter and cinnamon. This badly burned slice, who calls himself the stable genius, should be tossed in the trash before the stench becomes so bad the kitchen needs to be cleared out. Republicans can only hold their collective nose for so long before fingers cramp, lungs demand fresh air and common sense kicks in. Quite frankly, it pains me to put Republicans and common sense in the same sentence (they just stare at each other).

Common sense was on life support the day defenders of the stable genius pulled their storm trooper stunt, crashing through door after door in a vain attempt to violate the sanctity of a secure room where a witness was giving sworn testimony under oath, something the stable genius won't do. He would rather walk on broken glass, and I mean slowly, or even give up those late night double cheeseburgers that fuel his weekend photo/op golfing forays.

The storm trooper stunt was witness intimidation, plain and simple, not to mention shabby and shameless. What those suck-ups did was despicable and they knew it and gave it their best shot anyway (the stable genius drives the corrupt to new depths of depravity). The whole sordid scene reminded me of the Three Stooges on steroids, but these stooges are from the Planet Pathetic in the Godforsaken Galaxy, due north of the Extra Creepy Constellation.