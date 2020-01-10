"But the natural man receiveth not the things of the Spirit of God: for they are foolishness unto him: neither can he know them, because they are spiritually discerned" (1 Corinthians: 2-14). All of us were born natural, but some got curious about God and considered the Bible a teaching about Jesus. During this study, the unseen hand of God began working on the mind, emotions and will. With a little help from a Christian friend to understand Jesus' purpose and performance, and a little encouragement to pray and confess that Jesus is the virgin-born, only begotten son of God that was tempted like us but was sinless and willingly died a terrible death for us so we could have our sins paid for and have fellowship with a holy God. All we have to do is believe this absolutely, trust Jesus' works completely and invite him into our life honestly and we are born again by the Spirit of the almighty God and the holy spirit. Within our spirit, He will teach, guide and comfort us.

The natural men want to be gods and tell others how to live; they organize themselves with others of like mind. They become a government and they determine what will be taught in schools and what will not. They must destroy everything that pertains to God, even the believers. Religion is OK as long as they refrain from teaching about sin and salvation, God and the devil, heaven and hell.

The basis of good and evil is determined by them — they believe they are gods. They make all of the rules concerning everything, including our personal lives. Only three things are blocking their progress: the Bible, the Constitution and President Trump.