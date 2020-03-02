So what are we to make of an impeachment trial with no witnesses or evidence, where everyone knows in advance what the verdict will be? That's right, no witnesses or evidence and a verdict already in the bag. The Donald is trashing our democracy, lashing out at anyone who gets in his way and the Republicans are cheering him on. Trump's pal Putin must be very proud. I'm no expert on vodka but I imagine Putin only drinks the best, and Trump's hollow victory is certainly cause for celebration.

This travesty inside a tragedy is shrink wrapped so tightly around hypocrisy I'm amazed Republicans aren't turning blue from lack of oxygen. If they're wearing as much makeup as the newly crowned Abuser in Chief, the best Hollywood special effects team might be hard pressed to tell their true colors, save for the treacherous and — dare I say — treasonous way the GOP (Grand Old Party) let OOF (Old Orange Face) off the hook so he could get back to his constant ROW (really obnoxious whining).

I saw some of the contempt For the State of the Union Address and shook my head in disgust, but Nancy Pelosi saved the day by putting his corrupt-to-the-core presidency in context, tearing her copy of the speech in two. I was hoping for a shower of bits and pieces, confetti-style, but Pelosi played it smart because she had to be there. I was free to channel surf, going from one screen gem to another, working my way back in time before settling on" Gilligan's Island." Yes, Gilligan, the original stable genius!