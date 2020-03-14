People secretly love a pandemic.

In our modern society, it’s not only an excuse to work from home for a while, but it provides excellent cover for closet hoarders.

There is apparently an urge deeply ingrained in the human brain to stock up on certain materials at the slightest chance there will be a disruption in the supply chain.

Rest assured, gentle reader, the newspaper industry has your back during this crisis.

I am informed by our resident Russian studies professor — A. Drew Smith — there is a solution at hand to the toilet paper shortage.

If you are reading this in print, and are seriously concerned you may run out of toilet paper, you are holding what could be the simple solution.

In Soviet Russia, as Drew explains, there were often shortages on essential items like toilet paper, and the Russians did what they do best. They improvised.

A source for our professor — Crazy Russian Dad — notes in his lengthy commentary about the toilet paper crisis that using a newspaper served two purposes. It was the only time they could legitimately flush the speech of their great leader down the toilet without fear of being tried for treason and sent to prison.

For those so inclined on their throne, this could be the opportunity to have the final say on that editorial or political cartoon. Any newspaper will work, but people with political leanings one way or the other may find some newspapers work best for this particular duty.

In discussion on this important topic Friday, my dad noted the Sears catalogue was a common outhouse paper in the olden days. While those are long gone, and even the state’s largest newspaper has gone mostly digital, we are still printing seven days a week at the Times Record and encourage any number of reuses for this newspaper. I’ve pointed out in previous columns how newspaper print has many uses, but always rises to the occasion as being the best possible window washing agent. Its potential as toilet paper is one use that I neglected to mention.

Meanwhile, Star Hays of Fort Smith called in Friday afternoon to point out the toilet paper craze has reached the level of “ridiculous” and she had concerns of price gouging at some local outlets. At Sam’s Club in Fort Smith, Mrs. Hays witnessed a woman loading up her minivan with toilet paper and an attendant said it was her fifth trip to Sam’s that day. Basically, Mrs. Hays was upset a limit had not been placed on toilet paper. A Sam’s Club representative said Friday the store had put a two-carton limit on toilet paper earlier this week, and no prices had been changed in response to the coronavirus.

Just up the road on Rogers Avenue, the clerks at Cheers wonder appropriately on their social media channel, “How come the liquor stores don’t have empty shelves? Are people not realizing they will be quarantined with their spouses and kids?”

Although there may be an established limit on the amount of toilet paper one may purchase at Sam’s Club, that store representative said there is no limit on the amount of alcoholic beverages. The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration spokesman backed that up, writing, "unless implemented by the retailer as a policy, there is not a limit on the amount of alcohol that may be purchased."

John Lovett is the Times Record editor, son of a forester, and graduate of Siebel Institute of Technology's World Brewing Academy.