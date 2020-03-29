In the greatest times of need, the River Valley is always ready to step up big time to help out the community.

We’ve witnessed firsthand how this community responds to conflict, especially to historic natural disasters like floods or tornadoes. We’ve seen how we all rallied around each other to make sure we’re all safe and comforted in those uncertain times. It’s time for us to do it again.

This is a time of stress and uncertainty for everyone. There are a lot of unknowns about COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, and how it will impact our lives in the coming weeks and months.

The virus forced school closures across the state. It’s closing workplaces and has left parents scrambling to ensure they’re properly equipped to handle working from home while also educating their children.

On top of that, many of us are feeling the anxiety of not having “enough," but for many of our hungry neighbors in need — the majority of whom are children or members of our elderly population — this is a daily reality.

For these neighbors, the pandemic has caused vulnerable children to lose easy access to the school meals they depend on, and has low-income families struggling with lost wages. For these neighbors, the one constant they’ve been able to turn to is the River Valley Regional Food Bank.

Unfortunately, the pandemic has also changed the way we operate.

If you’re not familiar with what we do, here’s a quick summary of our work: our role is to alleviate hunger in Crawford, Franklin, Johnson, Logan, Polk, Scott, Sebastian and Yell counties by soliciting, collecting, salvaging, storing and distributing food through a network of member service agencies and programs. We are a United Way agency and one of six Feeding America food banks in Arkansas. We receive support from the city of Fort Smith, charitable foundations, civic organizations, individuals and corporate supporters.

In 2019, we distributed nearly 12 million pounds of food and related products to an estimated 47,790 unique individuals in Arkansas — a good portion of whom are children or elderly people.

We ask that you please keep this population in mind as we try to navigate through this process together.

Keeping enough food on hand for the hungry is always a challenge for most food banks under normal circumstances, but it’s even more difficult to do in times of crisis. Many food banks across the country have seen an increase in need while also experiencing significant business disruptions and extreme challenges in acquiring an adequate food supply.

But despite those challenges, the food bank is still here hard at work for our community. In addition to being a shelter and distributor for salvaged food, we’re partnering with area school districts to provide donated produce and backpacks filled with nutritious food items to help keep kids fed during the shutdown. We’re also busy packing emergency food boxes and filling urgent orders for in-need items our member agencies need to keep our seniors and other areas of our vulnerable population fed.

Biggest areas of need

We know that this is a time where disposable income is at a premium for a lot of people, but if you have the ability and inclination to help out your local food bank, your dollar will go a long way. Every dollar donated helps us provide a seven meals to a family.

At this time, our biggest areas of need are dry goods, proteins and hygiene products. As most of our food is purchased or donated through the retail store supply chain, it’s becoming more difficult to acquire these items, due to shopper demand.

That’s where you come in. With your help, we can purchase these items from our trusted vendor network and keep our work going uninterrupted. We’re forever grateful to our corporate partners and to our valuable community members who support our mission and our work. We’re asking for you to do it again.

We are a resilient community that always comes out on top in times of tragedy. We’ve bounced back before and we can do it again, but we all need to step up for one another.

Donations may be made online at www.rvrfoodbank.org/donate/ or mailed to: River Valley Regional Food Bank, P.O. Box 180070, Fort Smith, AR 72918.