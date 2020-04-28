Freedom requires responsibility

It is not foreign countries that are endangering our freedoms, it’s our local and federal governments that are absorbing them. We relinquish our freedoms when we demand our government to “do something.” This is an irresponsible act that may free us from the responsibility of thinking for ourselves, but binds us with the cords of rules and regulations that a few deem necessary for all of us.

They appoint a committee to study our problems and come up with a one-size-fits-all solution. This committee paints us all with a broad brush, profile and lump us all together, and try to make the best decision for the majority in accordance with their personal mindsets. They make life decisions for us and legislate them into law. We obey or risk going to jail. We were free from thinking for ourselves.

Before I enter a building, I am responsible for knowing the dangers and safety precautions. I’m not under the illusion that the government is going to protect me from evil, keep me from being scammed, prevent me from eating or drinking anything that may damage my body, or provide me with health care, education, food, shelter or clothing.

In Muldrow, around 1960, I had a science teacher, Hubert Dale Folsom, who challenged us to think. We did not like to think. We wanted to memorize the answer without thinking about how it worked. He would ask us puzzle questions and we would guess at the answers. He wanted us to think and figure out the correct answer.

All teachers in every learning center should challenge each student to think, reason, rationalize and create as many options as possible. But that would require us to think for ourselves.

Curtis Mitchell, Fort Smith