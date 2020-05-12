How many will die?

Before Easter, I told my evangelical sister that if she and her friends went to church on Easter that she wouldn’t be able to vote for Trump in November because she might be dead from the Wuhan flu; the Democrats might then take over Texas. Her love for Trump was greater than her love for Jesus so she and her friends stayed home.

Fast-forward to the Republican-sponsored hatefest gatherings at Democratic state capitals a couple of weeks ago. Basic ingredients required: Lots of hate, provocateurs, plenty of pistols and AR 15s, U.S. flags to show phony patriotism, “Don’t Tread on Me” flags and Confederate flags. Many of these people didn’t wear masks and acted as though they still thought the Wuhan flu was a hoax. How many of those people caught the flu, and even worse, wound up in the hospital? No matter how big your gun, you are not immune to this dangerous disease.

Trump and Pompeo are lying themselves silly, claiming that China kept information about the flu quiet until it was too late. He did exactly the same thing, firing Christi Grimm, the inspector general of HHS, for revealing that hundreds of major hospitals were short on protective equipment. He demoted Nancy Messonnier at the CDC for warning, “It’s not if, it’s when,” and the stock market crashed. Dr. Rick Bright was demoted for objecting and warning about using hydroxychloroquine and he has filed a very detailed whistleblower complaint.

The Times on April 30 published an article about all the pressure to push those potentially dangerous pills by Republican governors as part of a “fool’s errand” by Trump. How many will die because warnings were stifled or ignored?