Each year Hospital Week is an opportunity to celebrate the strides health care providers have made in patient care, medicine and technology. With COVID-19, the team at Baptist Health has certainly made great strides in “flattening the curve” and keeping our patients, staff and physicians safe. We strive to provide safe, quality care to this region.

As region president of Baptist Health’s facilities in western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma, I couldn’t be prouder of its employees for everything that has been done to further strengthen our infection prevention practices in order to keep our hospitals and clinics running safely and seamlessly. Baptist Health continues to provide safe, quality care for residents in the River Valley.

I urge residents to seek medical care if they need it. Baptist Health and its comprehensive team of providers are prepared to care for this region in the face of this pandemic and beyond. There is no reason to delay seeking help.

We are working closely with the area’s emergency medical technicians and paramedics to ensure your safety. We are blessed to work with some of the best in the area and I thank them for their ability to adapt to the ever-changing needs of our region.

This year Hospital Week (May 10-16) has been dubbed “A Week of Thanks” by the American Hospital Association. While a week is not enough time to thank every health care worker in our community who has bravely and selflessly carried on with their duties during this pandemic, it's a start.

When I moved to the River Valley a few weeks ago, I was told how warm and supportive its residents can be. I quickly learned how true a statement that is as messages of praise and donations of everything from food to homemade masks poured in for hospital and clinic staff. It is comforting to see the residents of this great region recognize all the efforts and sacrifices health care professionals have made to assure they are well taken care of.

I want to thank the community members and media partners who have helped make Nurses Week and Hospital Week special. The dedication of health care providers across the area has been noted and recognized. They are truly the heroes of this unprecedented and challenging time.

I offer my most sincere thanks to the employees of Baptist Health for all they have done to assure the wellness and safety of our region comes first. They carry out the Baptist Health mission of responding to the changing health needs of Arkansas with Christian compassion and personal concern each day. It has been extremely heartwarming to witness.

Baptist Health employees, caregivers, providers and physicians remain steadfast in providing a safe place for you to receive medical care in the River Valley.

Kim Miller, FACHE, MBA and RN, is region president of Western Arkansas & Eastern Oklahoma of Baptist Health.