When COVID-19 first began to spread, I don’t think any of us could have predicted just how catastrophic it would become. After more than two months of shelter in place protocols, almost 40 million Americans have lost their jobs and don’t know what the future holds. As a member of Congress, I believe it is my duty to lead by example, and that’s why it’s high time for Congress to get back to work.

If you’ve turned on the news recently, you’ve probably heard a lot of talk about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s resolution to implement proxy voting. What this means is that one member of Congress could vote for up to 10 members at one time ― in other words, only 22 members would need to be present to pass a bill through the House. Now is not the time for us to be neglecting our responsibilities. The literal definition of Congress means “the act or action of coming together and meeting.” Being here in person is a requirement of our jobs, and that’s why proxy voting shouldn’t happen, not now, not ever. If members of Congress are unwilling to do their jobs, they should step down and let someone else do it.

It will take months, if not years, for America to recover from this crisis, and the longer Congress delays in writing legislation, the longer we are making families and communities wait for much-needed relief. Every day, millions of men and women across the country are continuing to go to work and do their jobs. It’s time Congress leads by example, brings members back to D.C., and allows us to do the work we were elected to do.

Bruce Westerman represents the 4th Congressional District, which includes portions of west central Arkansas.