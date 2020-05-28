Good evening to all, from our honored guests who fill the arena, to our administration, we have all gathered for a joyous celebration, the graduation for the Pine Bluff High School Class of 2020. We’re here classmates, we finally made it!

Families, we thank you for your constant love and support which has helped us get to this point. You, being there, have made all the difference in our education. All those days of being forced to get up early and try to beat the first tardy bell on time have got us to this point. Your inspiration and motivation have led to our academic success. Thank you for constantly nurturing and maturing us into the young adults we are today, to prepare us for our future.

And finally, to the reason all of us are here today, the Class of 2020. We persevered through all the adversity together. We have made it through all those never-ending days, one period at a time together, as a class, and more importantly as a family. Personally, the school would not have been as enjoyable without my classmates. Let the connections we’ve made as a class push us through the challenges we will face in the future and guide us to our future success.

— Ahmad Pace Jr. is the 2020 salutatorian of Pine Bluff High School.