Ethics have been at the forefront of my mind lately, and it was among the issues the Fort Smith Board of Directors discussed at its study session Tuesday. Something they didn’t talk about though was the need to avoid even the appearance of a conflict of interest.

From my perspective, it would do the board of directors good to avoid voting on matters tied to a lawsuit, especially if one of the sitting board members is listed as an “interested party” in that lawsuit.

Four of the seven city directors continue to vote yes on a matter connected to a lawsuit that is tied to a zoning ordinance under consideration by the board. They’ll have the third and final reading for the ordinance next Tuesday.

Here’s a quick synopsis of how we got where we are:

About two years ago, three World War II-era warehouses were sold in the Chaffee Crossing area known as the Warehouse District. The area is not zoned, but it has land-use designations created by the Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority (FCRA). The FCRA’s master plan included these warehouses in a category that was earmarked for a walkable shopping destination.

To get a building permit now — since the “good faith” time for creating a Planned Zoning District (PZD) in this sector expired awhile back — businesses have to get their buildings zoned through application to the Planning Department and then the Board of Directors to get a building permit.

The zoning ordinance being requested for the warehouses is between a winery, a brewery and a furniture store that all bought into a vision of turning this Warehouse District into a walkable shopping district. Having a warehouse used for ... well, an actual industrial warehouse ... goes against that vision. Plaintiffs seek $1.5 million in compensation from the FCRA.

One of the city directors co-owns property adjoining the Warehouse District. She abstained from a vote tied to this once before, but reversed course after that previous lawsuit was dismissed. The new lawsuit offers more information, since it was dismissed previously for "not enough information." The lawsuit against the FCRA and the sale of these warehouses was resubmitted April 20, just before the new zoning request came to the board.

If the zoning goes through, the change will essentially allow use of property that detracts from the land-use vision set down in the master plan. If the FCRA wants to reverse course, they should probably change their master plan, if they have not already. However, they already did take the step away from it in April 2019 when they changed the land-use in the Warehouse District from Mixed Used: Historic to Mixed Use: Industrial, to accommodate the demands of the warehouse owners seeking a building permit.

Although the area is not zoned, work done on buildings in the Warehouse District prior to now was permitted by the city “in good faith” that the FCRA was working on a PZD. I spoke with Pat Mickle of Mickle Wagner Coleman Engineers on Tuesday. He said the PZD application for the Warehouse District was never submitted. The parties involved, which included Crafton & Tull Civil Engineering, could not come to a consensus of what would be allowed uses.

After that call with Mr. Mickle, I requested the number of building permits that were issued in good faith, and to which businesses. I’ll keep you posted.

There does not appear to be an extreme sense of urgency either way on the improvements to the warehouses being petitioned for an ordinance. One owner stated in January he had no immediate plans for improvements. At least one of the improvements is for a bathroom, however, which does lean toward a sense of urgency sometimes.

The city board is backed into a corner as much as I am on this. I have personal connections to two of the plaintiffs through the River Valley Ale Raisers — John Coats of JKC Cellars and Paul Van Lare of GrowFresh. I have not been active in the club for over two years, and have only spoken to John Coats about the lawsuit in the context of reporting on this story.

The city board, other than not voting on the matter entirely, is largely following the rules and going by the procedure set in place. It is just risking a lawsuit against the city by voting on this. Here's why: If a different court finds in favor of the plaintiffs in the appeal, the plaintiffs could sue the city for negligence.

The city board has its third and final reading on this ordinance on Tuesday. There are several board members — At-large Director and Vice Mayor Kevin Settle, Ward 1 Director Keith Lau, Ward 2 Director Andre Good and At-large Director Robyn Dawson — who are not letting the train stop for one reason or another.

Ward 3 Director Lavon Morton, At-large Director Neal Martin and Ward 4 Director George Catsavis have made it clear they do not think they should be voting on it and have voted against it in part because of the legal ramifications.

Morton stated in an email he feels strongly that “voting in favor of zoning on a matter in litigation where the outcome of the litigation would affect the underlying zoning being voted on is inappropriate and I have stated my views in each of the Board meetings where this matter has been before the Board.”

Director Martin also said in a statement about his “no” vote: “The reason for me voting this way had to do with the allegations of the change of the Master Land Use Plan (MLUP) by the Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority (FCRA) in 2019 without consent or proper notification from affected property owners ... When FCRA changed the MLUP, it changed the entire vision for those property owners. The Plaintiffs chose to sue to have a court hear their argument and settle the dispute. I feel that it is our duty to let the courts decide this before the Board makes a decision."

A feeling the FCRA and the Fort Smith Planning Commission have done their jobs in vetting the land-use change is a reason given by Director Lau for forging ahead. But is selling property for nonconforming use, and going against the master plan really doing a good job? The warehouse owners seeking a permit have even requested a land swap to avoid this mess. But it’s not likely. At least nothing is moving on it, FCRA Executive Director Daniel Mann said Monday.

Although Director Dawson co-owns property adjoining the area in question, and is listed as an “interested party” on the lawsuit against the FCRA, she said she felt it was okay to vote on it since the City of Fort Smith is not named in the lawsuit and she did not know if she had anything to gain or lose by it. However, there is at minimum an appearance of conflict of interest here by Director Dawson, which could and should be avoided.

It's not often that this kind of thing happens — the board voting on a matter connected to a lawsuit. Actually, the city clerk and a longtime planning department official say it has never happened to their knowledge. Director Dawson explains her thoughts on lawsuits tying up the board.

“The idea that a lawsuit not involving the City of Fort Smith should stop the City in its decision making process is incorrect reasoning,” Director Dawson stated in an email. “If that were the case lawsuits would be filed every time someone had a political agenda to oppose the city.”

Considering land that was developed into a walkable shopping destination would likely increase land value, a vote against the petition could even be seen as unethical. See? Very sticky. That’s why the board should table this entire thing until it is settled in court. What’s the rush?