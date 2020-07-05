Mr. John Lane, a native of Fort Smith and a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War, shared some thoughts with me recently while reflecting on the current turmoil and unrest that is spreading across the country. His comments are simple and to the point and I would like to share them with you. Mr. Lane is a public speaker and available on request for civic engagements.

Being Grateful

Someone asked what I was grateful for, I said I’ll tell you if you have an hour or more.

A few words didn’t cover all I wanted to say, when you see that old flag on our porch each day, it stands for our freedoms for which we pray.

Then you begin to realize, that we have more than we can visualize.

I am most grateful that we have a God who promises to be with us forever, no matter what we choose to endeavor.

God gave me a fulfilling life, which I have been fortunate to share with my wonderful wife.

He gave us three children and grandchildren five more, whom we cherish, love, and greatly adore. He created us to be who we are, and will be with us as we travel far.

As time goes by, we may become weary, but always remember that God loves you dearly.

Mr. Lane is a retired architect and artist. He is a board member of the Arkansas Military Veterans Hall of Fame. Mr. Lane designed the AMVHOF display that can be seen on the second floor of the Arkansas State Capitol in the State Treasurer’s Office.

Each year up to 15 deserving Arkansas Military veterans are selected from submitted applications received from the public. Up to 10 Arkansas veterans are selected based on their outstanding military accomplishments, and up to five are selected for their military and civilian service to the nation, the State of Arkansas, and their local communities. The selection process is an independent review performed by retired military personnel.

The annual induction banquet will held this year on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Little Rock. More information is available at AMVHOF.org or by calling (888) 329-3845.

The AMVHOF is a nonprofit corporation headquartered in Conway, whose sole mission is to honor Arkansas military veterans and their families from all five branches of service. The organization relies on financial support of individual donors to complete this mission. Please consider making a tax- deductible contributions to our efforts.